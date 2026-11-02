Touchscreen MacBook is a step forward, but Apple has more to do: Analysts

Apple 's decision to introduce a touchscreen to the MacBook Pro and bring an OLED display and actuator-based speakers to the iPad mini marks a change in how the company is approaching its Mac and iPad line-ups. The updates bring some features that have been available on competing Windows laptops and tablets for some time, while raising questions about product differentiation, pricing and the overlap between the two device categories.

For the Indian market, the touchscreen MacBook could give Apple another reason to target users of high-end Windows laptops. However, the feature alone may not be enough to persuade buyers to switch, particularly given the price difference between MacBooks and mainstream Windows laptops.

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro gets PROLED XDR touchscreen, Dynamic Island: Check price Analysts say the MacBook touchscreen reflects changing user expectations and Apple's effort to expand its offerings, although they differ on whether it will affect demand for the iPad or help the company attract Windows users. Touchscreen MacBook reflects changing user expectations Apple's decision to introduce touch input to the MacBook Pro comes after years of keeping the feature exclusive to the iPad. The move brings MacBooks closer to Windows laptops, which have offered touchscreen functionality across different price segments. Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst at Techarc, said changing user behaviour is one of the reasons laptops need to adopt touch interfaces. A Techarc report published earlier this year found that 88 per cent of user expectations for laptops are defined by smartphone experiences.

"Touch is an important experience in smartphones and laptops have to embrace this now irrespective of the architecture or platform it is built on," Kawoosa said. He added that younger users are more accustomed to touch-based interactions and that several applications are designed primarily for smartphones. Navigation applications, for instance, offer a more natural experience through gestures such as pinch-to-zoom. Ashweej Aithal, Senior Analyst at Omdia, said Apple's decision reflects both changing consumer expectations and competitive pressure from Windows laptops. However, he said Apple would have to demonstrate how touch improves the Mac experience. "Touch can make creative tasks, image manipulation and everyday interactions more intuitive. However, Windows laptops already offer touch, so Apple is not bringing anything new to the market," Aithal said.

ALSO READ: What changes on macOS 27 with Apple's new OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro Bharath Shenoy, Principal Analyst at IDC India, said Apple's decision is consistent with its approach of waiting for a technology to mature before introducing it in its products. "Apple waited for long to introduce touch. Apple is known to introduce new tech only when they feel the market is ready for it and their offering is mature enough for the market," he said. He also sees a potential audience for the touchscreen MacBook among professionals who use MacBooks for creative work, including filmmakers, content creators, designers and photographers. Touch input could make certain editing tasks easier, although Shenoy expects the product to remain niche in India.

Premium pricing could keep touchscreen MacBook a niche product In India, the touchscreen MacBook is unlikely to become a mainstream offering, given its expected positioning at the premium end of the laptop market. Shenoy expects the device to appeal mainly to professionals who need higher specifications and are already part of Apple's ecosystem. "At that price point, serious creators, editors and professionals would go for it, unlike Windows which has touch in much lower price point," he said. He added that Apple's MacBook Neo and MacBook Air have a wider potential audience in India because of their relatively accessible pricing. The touchscreen MacBook, by comparison, is likely to remain a niche product rather than a volume driver.

Aithal also said the touchscreen alone would not be enough to persuade a large number of Windows laptop users to switch to MacBooks. Display quality, performance and battery life would remain important factors, particularly at Apple's price points. Kawoosa, meanwhile, said Apple is not necessarily trying to introduce a feature that gives it an advantage over competitors. Instead, the company is bringing its laptops in line with existing touchscreen offerings. "I won't say it brings new use cases but it brings MacBook at par with what other touch-enabled laptops are already offering," he said. ARM-based Windows laptops and AI add to Apple's competition The competitive landscape is also changing as ARM-based Windows laptops narrow the gap with Apple's M-series processors. Aithal said Apple can no longer depend only on its chip advantage and needs to offer other reasons for consumers to choose a MacBook, including software, display quality and AI capabilities.

The shift towards local AI computing is another area of competition. Nvidia has an advantage in gaming and local coding agents, according to Shenoy, but he does not see this as an immediate concern for Apple. Aithal also cautioned against judging laptops only by their AI hardware. He said the applications and problems that local AI computing can address would matter more to consumers than hardware specifications alone. OLED and actuator speakers address key iPad mini limitations The iPad mini's OLED display and redesigned speaker system address two areas of its hardware that had remained unchanged across previous generations. Shenoy considers both upgrades meaningful. He said OLED improves brightness, supports deeper dimming for reading and reduces outdoor glare. The display also improves the Apple Pencil experience, offering a smoother, paper-like feel.

The actuator-based speaker system uses under-display woofers and concealed custom tweeters to improve sound quality and volume. "Both of them are quite a meaningful upgrades," Shenoy said. Aithal also considers OLED a noticeable improvement, particularly in contrast and picture quality. However, he cautioned that the changes may not be enough to persuade owners of recent iPad mini models to upgrade. "These upgrades may not be enough to persuade someone with a recent iPad mini to replace it. They make the product better, but whether they generate additional demand is a different question," he said. Shenoy expects the changes to appeal to existing Apple customers, particularly frequent flyers and users who need a compact device while travelling. Better reading support, audio and stylus interaction could make the iPad mini more useful for these groups.

Touchscreen MacBook may blur the line between laptops and tablets The touchscreen MacBook also raises questions about the distinction between Apple's laptops and tablets. The MacBook Pro with touchscreen does not have a convertible design, tablet mode or Apple Pencil support, but touch input could still overlap with some iPad use cases. Aithal said customers who use an iPad mainly for browsing, content consumption and light productivity could consider relying on a touchscreen MacBook instead. "The bigger risk for Apple is not that the MacBook replaces the iPad entirely, but that consumers begin questioning whether they need both devices," he said. Kawoosa does not expect a noticeable impact on iPad sales. He said there could be users who prefer a single device for convenience, but expects this group to remain small. Kawoosa also pointed to the limited impact of keyboard-equipped tablets on laptop sales, despite the availability of accessories that allow tablets to be used for productivity tasks.

Feature gaps remain across Apple's ecosystem While Apple has added touch support to the MacBook and upgraded the iPad mini's display and audio, some long-standing feature gaps remain across its devices. Face ID on MacBooks is one example. Despite offering facial recognition on iPhones and iPads, Apple continues to rely on Touch ID for biometric authentication on its laptops. This is a notable omission given the company's emphasis on integrating hardware and software across its product portfolio. Aithal said customers paying premium prices could expect a more consistent experience across Apple's devices. "Customers paying premium prices will increasingly expect the same level of convenience across the ecosystem," he said.

Apple has not publicly explained why Face ID has not come to the MacBook, and there is no confirmed timeline for its introduction. The company also has to address the broader question of how far it wants touch interaction to extend across macOS, particularly for applications that were designed around keyboard and trackpad input. Kawoosa said Apple does not necessarily follow competitors' product timelines and tends to introduce features when it believes they are ready. He pointed to instances where competing brands introduced features before Apple, including facial recognition on laptops. He also said the company does not appear to be responding to every feature introduced by rivals, particularly when there is little evidence of consumers demanding those additions.