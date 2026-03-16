Apple turns 50: Big bets that reshaped tech and the pressure to repeat

There are two ways to think about Apple turning 50. One is as a corporate milestone for one of the world’s richest companies in terms of market capitalisation. The other is stranger and more interesting: much of the modern technology landscape now looks the way it does because Apple decided it should.

Graphical interfaces on personal computers. Music libraries stored in your pocket-sized devices. Phones that behave like handheld computers. Entire app economies built around a single device. None of these ideas began with Apple. But the company repeatedly turned them into mainstream realities.

That pattern has defined Apple since 1976, when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started building computers together. Jobs believed technology should not feel like industrial equipment. It should feel intuitive, almost invisible.

That philosophy helped shape some of the most influential consumer devices of the past half century. It also set expectations Apple still struggles to meet. Making computers personal Apple’s first real success arrived with the Apple II in 1977, one of the earliest personal computers aimed at ordinary consumers rather than electronics hobbyists. The machine helped push computing beyond universities and corporate labs, turning it into something small businesses and households could actually use. ALSO READ: Can Apple's MacBook Neo topple Windows-based PCs' dominance in India? But it was the Macintosh in 1984 that best captured Jobs’ vision of accessible computing. The Mac introduced many users to graphical interfaces, icons and the computer mouse, replacing the command-line complexity that defined earlier systems.

In hindsight, the Macintosh also set the template Apple would follow for decades: combine hardware, software and design into a tightly controlled experience. The company that almost disappeared For a company that had hit a market capitalisation of approximately $4 trillion in October 2025, Apple spent much of the 1990s looking surprisingly fragile. Jobs was pushed out in 1985 after internal conflicts, and Apple struggled through years of declining market share and an increasingly confusing product lineup. By the mid-1990s, analysts openly questioned whether the company would survive. Jobs returned in 1997 after Apple acquired his company NeXT, and his strategy was simple: cut ruthlessly.

Dozens of products were scrapped. Apple would focus on a handful of devices and try to make them distinctive again. The colourful iMac, launched in 1998, was the first sign the company might recover. It looked nothing like the beige PCs that dominated offices at the time — and that was precisely the point. ALSO READ: Realme P4 Lite 5G with MediaTek 6300 to launch on March 19: Check details Apple continued pushing that design philosophy into its laptops as well. The iBook, introduced in 1999, brought the same colourful aesthetic to portable computers and helped popularise built-in Wi-Fi. Nearly a decade later, the MacBook Air would take the idea of minimalist hardware even further. When Steve Jobs famously pulled the ultra-thin laptop out of an envelope in 2008, it set the tone for the thin-and-light notebook designs that would become standard across the industry.

The iPod and the ecosystem strategy If the iMac revived Apple’s brand, the iPod changed its future. Released in 2001, the music player arrived in a market already filled with MP3 devices. But the iPod paired elegant hardware with Apple’s iTunes software, making it dramatically easier to organise and listen to digital music. ALSO READ: Apple lowers app store cut in China in move to fend off local regulators The introduction of the iTunes Store in 2003 extended that idea further, creating one of the first large-scale marketplaces for legal digital music downloads. The strategy — hardware tied tightly to software and services — would later become the backbone of Apple’s ecosystem.

The iPhone moment When Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007, smartphones were not new. Devices from companies such as Nokia and BlackBerry had already established the category. But Apple’s approach replaced physical keyboards with a large touchscreen and simplified the interface dramatically. Within a year, the App Store opened the platform to developers, transforming the smartphone into something far more versatile than a phone. It became a camera, gaming device, navigation system, payment tool and social hub all at once. Few technology products have reshaped consumer behaviour as quickly as the iPhone. The iPad experiment Apple pushed the idea of mobile computing further with the iPad in 2010. The device was introduced as something that sat between a smartphone and a laptop — large enough for reading, watching video and browsing the web, but simpler than a traditional computer.

Tablets had existed before the iPad, but Apple’s version helped define the category for mainstream consumers. Jobs famously described it as a “third category of device” that would sit alongside phones and laptops. The iPad quickly found traction in areas such as education, media consumption and creative work. Yet the product has also faced criticism over the years. Analysts and users have pointed to a sometimes confusing product lineup, irregular update cycles and long gaps between hardware upgrades. A different era under Tim Cook After Steve Jobs died in 2011, many observers wondered whether Apple could continue producing industry-defining devices without its most charismatic leader.

Tim Cook, who succeeded Jobs as chief executive, has taken a bit of a different approach. Where Jobs thrived on dramatic product reinventions, Cook has focused on scale, operational efficiency and expanding Apple’s ecosystem. Apple has introduced new products under Cook’s leadership, such as the Apple Watch and AirPods. However, more focus has been on growing its services business through subscriptions and digital platforms like Apple Music and Apple TV+. Cook also oversaw the company’s transition to Apple-designed silicon chips for Macs, a move that strengthened Apple’s control over its hardware and software stack. At the same time, critics argue that Apple has become more cautious by refining existing products rather than taking the kind of risks that once defined the company.

The bets that didn’t work Apple’s history is often told through its hits, but the company has had its share of misfires. Some experiments simply arrived too early. The Newton MessagePad, a personal digital assistant introduced in the 1990s, struggled with unreliable handwriting recognition and never gained wide adoption. Yet the idea of a portable touchscreen device capable of understanding handwriting would later resurface in Apple’s tablet strategy with the iPad. More recently, Apple quietly abandoned its long-rumoured electric car project after years of development, underscoring that even a company known for carefully planned product launches sometimes walks away from ambitious ideas.

Even successful product lines have faced criticism, from the controversial MacBook keyboard designs of the late 2010s to regulatory scrutiny over the App Store’s control of mobile software distribution. Apple has also faced challenges in bringing some of its newer ambitions to market. At its Worldwide Developers Conference in 2024, the company previewed Apple Intelligence and a more advanced version of its digital assistant Siri capable of handling longer conversations, understanding on-screen content and taking in-app actions. However, these features were delayed and have yet to reach users. Apple has since partnered with Google to integrate its AI models into Siri as it works to deliver the promised capabilities later this year.

The company’s ability to maintain its influence while tackling these challenges has become a defining feature of the Cook era. The next chapter As Apple enters its sixth decade, the company is again trying to shape the next phase of computing. The Vision Pro headset represents Apple’s attempt to bring spatial computing into the mainstream, while the company has begun integrating artificial intelligence features across its devices under the banner of Apple Intelligence. At the same time, Apple has also shown signs of revisiting ideas that once defined its earlier years — making its ecosystem more accessible to a wider audience. Devices such as the recently introduced MacBook Neo and the company’s annual refresh of its more affordable iPhone e-series suggest Apple is experimenting again with entry points to its ecosystem, offering lower-priced alternatives alongside its premium devices.