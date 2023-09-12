Apple 'Wonderlust' event today: How to watch livestream and what to expect

American technology giant Apple is set to kick off its annual September event on Tuesday, September 12. Called ‘Wonderlust’, the event is hosted at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California for in-person gathering. It will start at 10AM (Pacific Time), and Apple will livestream the presentation online for a global audience. Below are the details:

When, where, and how to watch livestream in India

Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event will livestream on multiple platforms, including the company’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In India, the livestream will kick off at 10:30PM. You can watch the event livestream through the video embedded below. Alternatively, you can follow our live blog to get the latest updates from the event.

What to expect

Traditionally, Apple’s September event is all about the iPhone and it is expected to be the same this year. It is anticipated that Apple would unveil the iPhone 15 lineup, which would include the baseline iPhone 15 and its bigger 15 Plus model along with two high-end models – the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.



The next-gen iPhones are expected to get major upgrades, including USB-C port, Dynamic Island, titanium frame, new camera sensors, and an action button replacing the mute button.

Along with the iPhone series, Apple is likely to announce the new Watch Series 9 and the second generation of the Watch Ultra. A new S9 processor, aided by a new U2 chip for improved location tracking, will likely power the Apple watch. Other updates might include- next-gen optical heart rate monitor, more colour options and a new band with magnetic buckle.

The AirPods might not get any major upgrades this year, but a newer variant with USB-C on the charging case is expected to be released at the ‘Wonderlust’ event.

The event could also see Apple announcing official release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17, which were unveiled in June at the WWDC 23 event.



Watch Apple’s Wonderlust event livestream