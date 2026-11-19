Driven by more than a decade of speculation, record-breaking teasers, viral memes and unmatched fan devotion, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has finally launched worldwide, including in India. Gamers in the country can now order the game through quick-commerce platform Blinkit.

Eternal and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the development on X on Wednesday. The platform is offering the PlayStation 5 (PS5) version of the game for ₹5,999, with physical boxes containing digital download codes being delivered to customers within minutes.

The service has initially been rolled out in select areas across 11 Indian cities: Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Dhindsa added that the service would expand to more cities between November 18 and 19. "We'll deliver a physical box with a download code inside (the box is a nice collectible for your shelf). Get yours now and start downloading so you're ready to play from 19th November," he said. How to order GTA 6 on Blinkit ALSO READ: GTA 6 India launch: First impressions, prices, editions and download size Blinkit is currently offering the Standard Edition of GTA 6 for PlayStation 5. Customers will receive a physical retail box containing a digital download code instead of a traditional game disc. The code can be redeemed on the PlayStation Store, allowing buyers to download the game on a compatible PS5 console.