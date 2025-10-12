EY, Microsoft launch free 'AI Skills Passport' to train India's youth

EY India, the Indian arm of global professional services firm EY, has partnered with Microsoft to launch the AI Skills Passport, a free online programme designed to provide equitable access to high-quality AI education for learners aged 16 and above.

In a press statement, EY India said the initiative aims to equip students and early-career professionals with essential, job-ready AI skills. The India roll-out follows the global launch earlier this year, which has already recorded over 40,000 enrolments and 13,000 completions.

According to Nasscom, only 31 per cent of professionals in India feel adequately prepared to use AI tools. The programme is expected to help bridge this gap by enabling individuals to upskill for an increasingly digital economy, EY India said.

Monesh Dange, partner and leader, alliances and ecosystems, EY India, said, “In an era where AI is revolutionising work and redefining career paths, the launch of the AI Skills Passport is a panacea for India’s growing demand for skilled AI talent as many professionals remain unprepared to harness AI’s full potential. Together with Microsoft, we’re committed to ensuring this programme is not only free but also impactful at scale by ensuring access for everyone to build AI skills.” What does the course include? The EY–Microsoft AI Skills Passport features around 10 hours of self-paced, modular video content, practical exercises and asynchronous assessments. It is available in both English and Hindi to ensure accessibility across India.

Topics include the fundamentals of AI, responsible AI practices, and AI applications across key industries such as healthcare, finance and technology. Learners also gain hands-on experience through case studies and exercises. The programme incorporates career readiness modules on résumé building, interview preparation and networking for aspiring AI professionals. Upon completion, participants receive a verifiable digital badge to enhance their job profiles and career prospects. The initiative is part of EY Ripples, the firm’s global corporate responsibility programme that focuses on building future-ready workforces. EY will collaborate with not-for-profit organisations to extend the reach of the programme to youth from economically weaker sections, offering mentorship and career guidance.