Delayed Apple Siri features could arrive with Gemini's help: What to expect

Apple promised a major overhaul of its digital assistant Siri at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 under the Apple Intelligence banner. The new Siri was meant to be more personal, more aware of what’s on the screen, and capable of taking actions inside apps. Nearly two years later, most of those features are still missing.

While the timeline is still not official, Apple confirmed earlier this month that it will use Google ’s Gemini as the underlying technology for its foundation models, which will power the next generation of Siri, with the change expected to roll out later this year. On that note, let’s recap the delayed Siri features and what could be coming with Gemini’s help.

Delayed Siri features At WWDC 2024, Apple said Siri would enter “a new era” with Apple Intelligence. The company outlined several major upgrades. Personal context understanding Apple said Siri would be able to understand data from emails, messages, photos, calendar events, and files stored on the device to give more context-aware responses. For example, if a user needed their driving licence number while filling a form, Siri could pull it from a saved photo. ALSO READ: iOS 26.3: Apple tests App Store ad design that blend into search results App actions for Siri The redesigned Siri was meant to perform tasks inside apps without opening them. Users could ask Siri to find a specific photo, edit it, and save it to a folder using only voice commands.

On-screen awareness for Siri Siri was also supposed to understand what was currently visible on the screen. If someone sent a new address in a message, users could say “Save this address,” and Siri would update the contact automatically. Why were AI-powered Siri features delayed The revamped Siri was expected to arrive during the iOS 18 cycle, likely around iOS 18.4 or iOS 18.5, but those updates shipped without it. Apple later said the system needed deeper changes to meet its quality standards, pushing the release to 2026. Its software chief Craig Federighi said the new Siri did not reach the level of reliability Apple wanted in the time it expected. The company decided not to ship features that had high error rates, even if early versions were already working internally.