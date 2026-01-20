Amazon launches Echo Show 11, Show 8 gen 4 in India: Check price, features

Amazon has launched two new Alexa-powered smart displays in India: Echo Show 11 and the fourth-generation Echo Show 8. The new models bring a redesigned look with edge-to-edge glass screens, thinner bezels, updated speakers, and a new sensor system called Omnisense that enables motion- and temperature-based smart home routines. Both devices run on Amazon’s new AZ3 Pro chip and are compatible with AI-powered Alexa Plus, though it is not available in India yet.

New Amazon Echo devices: Price and availability

Echo Show 11: Rs 26,999

Colours: Graphite and Glacier White

Echo Show 8 (4th gen): Rs 23,999

Colours: Graphite and Glacier White

ALSO READ: Delayed Apple Siri features could arrive with Gemini's help: What to expect Both models are available on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, as well as in offline stores such as Reliance Digital and Croma.

New Amazon Echo devices: Details

Echo Show 11

The Echo Show 11 features an 11-inch Full HD edge-to-edge glass display with thin bezels. Amazon says the screen is larger than previous Echo Show models sold in India. It supports touch input and can also be controlled through Alexa voice commands.

The device includes a 13MP camera with auto-framing for video calls, along with noise reduction for clearer audio during calls. It supports video calling through other Echo devices and the Alexa app.

Echo Show 11 uses a new audio setup with front-firing stereo speakers and a dedicated woofer. The speakers are positioned under the display and are designed to project sound forward. It supports spatial audio and can stream music from services such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn and Audible.

The device is powered by Amazon’s AZ3 Pro chip. On top of this, it runs the Omnisense sensor platform, which uses inputs from the camera, audio sensors, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, accelerometer and Wi-Fi CSI. These sensors allow routines such as turning on compatible lights when someone enters a room, or triggering actions when a room reaches a certain temperature.

Echo Show 11 can be used to control compatible smart home devices, create routines through the Alexa app, view live feeds from up to four connected security cameras at once, and use features like Drop In to check in on other Echo devices in the house.

Echo Show 8 (4th generation)

The new Echo Show 8 comes with an 8.7-inch HD edge-to-edge glass display, which is slightly larger than the older Echo Show 8 models sold in India. It also features thin bezels and a fabric-covered back.

Like the Echo Show 11, it has a 13MP auto-framing camera for video calls and noise reduction for clearer conversations. It supports video calling through Echo devices and the Alexa app.

The audio system is similar to the Echo Show 11, with front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer. It also supports spatial audio and the same set of music streaming services.

Echo Show 8 runs on the AZ3 Pro chip and supports the Omnisense sensor platform. This allows users to set up routines based on motion, presence and temperature — such as switching lights on when someone enters a room or triggering actions when the room gets too warm.

It supports smart home control, video streaming from apps like Prime Video and Netflix, YouTube through the Silk browser, multi-camera viewing, Drop In, and regular Alexa features like reminders, calendars, shopping lists and timers.

Both Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 include physical controls to turn off the microphone and camera, along with options to manage and delete voice recordings through the Alexa app. Amazon said that the devices are designed to work with Alexa+, its generative-AI version of Alexa, once that becomes available in India.

ALSO READ: