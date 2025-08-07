BGMI drops August 7 redeem codes: How to win PP-19 Bizon Swanky skin

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 7:
- DTZBZPJXJ5HKNX3N
- DTZCZ8JWQGFVVJQU
- DTZDZTA6WWSSVBN7
- DTZEZ9B8H8MWMNQT
- DTZFZUTET4KG7JQP
- DTZGZ6MVD5N4TU6C
- DTZHZFRW8FJAA9RX
- DTZIZU3N3PT6FC4Q
- DTZJZUV7WTMTD3TW
- DTZKZJQ8KQBQABJG
- DTZLZHXQF3EF9KXK
- DTZMZQQAGPEWR53K
- DTZNZTFN5HURVBX8
- DTZOZSHQDPU5FP3R
- DTZPZR8EHCVK6EAS
- DTZQZB4M3WFJRUJN
- DTZRZMAKNRNACXR5
- DTZVZUGA7PBVTPS7
- DTZTZDMVAJU8XKVA
- DTZUZB39EDAC93B8
- DTZBAZXTWB4WJPCA
- DTZBBZ4XMGGXKQK4
- DTZBCZR5FT4BDN9N
- DTZBDZF4NJ39VQCV
- DTZBEZ4CD35QGEUA
- DTZBFZTXCG5DAMH3
- DTZBGZPPMDWVF76G
- DTZBHZPDKJXV5TA5
- DTZBIZMFUS3VA54B
- DTZBJZHQS3A44XBV
- DTZBKZQTJVQNXTUM
- DTZBLZBTE3GXMQ76
- DTZBMZW9R9TRSAXP
- DTZBNZGX6HVTUDHJ
- DTZBOZ3FMCMD76JG
- DTZBPZJM7M9D9GK7
- DTZBQZD4VABKP4JF
- DTZBRZ6P3XE58C7U
- DTZBVZ9MC4A49J7E
- DTZBTZBR38FHJ4T7
- DTZBUZ5CV56SG64X
- DTZCAZAEX5DDM7FQ
- DTZCBZMSCRDDGQBJ
- DTZCCZUJE64C7C5G
- DTZCDZSXQ7UXA9XK
- DTZCEZG4GTQJ3FVT
- DTZCFZBGTTEUWWMD
- DTZCGZK85T4XCS3S
- DTZCHZRUUS4UCSHU
- DTZCIZGMGEXTTBCB
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
