BGMI drops August 7 redeem codes: How to win PP-19 Bizon Swanky skin

Krafton India has rolled out the twelfth batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), bringing the total number of active codes to 600. Each batch includes fifty unique codes that unlock exclusive in-game items like character skins, weapon designs, and upgrade materials. This round’s highlights include the Secret Legacy Backpack, which can be claimed using one of the new codes.

Players can redeem their rewards by heading to the official BGMI redemption site. All codes will remain valid until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also cautioned users that any codes obtained or entered through third-party platforms will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 7: DTZBZPJXJ5HKNX3N

DTZCZ8JWQGFVVJQU

DTZDZTA6WWSSVBN7

DTZEZ9B8H8MWMNQT

DTZFZUTET4KG7JQP

DTZGZ6MVD5N4TU6C

DTZHZFRW8FJAA9RX

DTZIZU3N3PT6FC4Q

DTZJZUV7WTMTD3TW

DTZKZJQ8KQBQABJG

DTZLZHXQF3EF9KXK

DTZMZQQAGPEWR53K

DTZNZTFN5HURVBX8

DTZOZSHQDPU5FP3R

DTZPZR8EHCVK6EAS

DTZQZB4M3WFJRUJN

DTZRZMAKNRNACXR5

DTZVZUGA7PBVTPS7

DTZTZDMVAJU8XKVA

DTZUZB39EDAC93B8

DTZBAZXTWB4WJPCA

DTZBBZ4XMGGXKQK4

DTZBCZR5FT4BDN9N

DTZBDZF4NJ39VQCV

DTZBEZ4CD35QGEUA

DTZBFZTXCG5DAMH3

DTZBGZPPMDWVF76G

DTZBHZPDKJXV5TA5

DTZBIZMFUS3VA54B

DTZBJZHQS3A44XBV

DTZBKZQTJVQNXTUM

DTZBLZBTE3GXMQ76

DTZBMZW9R9TRSAXP

DTZBNZGX6HVTUDHJ

DTZBOZ3FMCMD76JG

DTZBPZJM7M9D9GK7

DTZBQZD4VABKP4JF

DTZBRZ6P3XE58C7U

DTZBVZ9MC4A49J7E

DTZBTZBR38FHJ4T7

DTZBUZ5CV56SG64X

DTZCAZAEX5DDM7FQ

DTZCBZMSCRDDGQBJ

DTZCCZUJE64C7C5G

DTZCDZSXQ7UXA9XK

DTZCEZG4GTQJ3FVT

DTZCFZBGTTEUWWMD

DTZCGZK85T4XCS3S

DTZCHZRUUS4UCSHU

DTZCIZGMGEXTTBCB

How to redeem BGMI official codes Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards: Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.