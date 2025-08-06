Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Garmin launches Forerunner 970 and 570 smartwatches in India: Price, specs

Garmin launches Forerunner 970 and 570 smartwatches in India: Price, specs

The Garmin Forerunner 970 and 570 are now available for purchase from Garmin's official website, for Rs 90,990 and Rs 66,990, respectively

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Garmin has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of two new smartwatches – Garmin Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570. These smartwatches boast AMOLED displays, a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice assistance, personalised workouts, recovery insights, and more. Garmin Forerunner 970 comes with a single size option, whereas the Forerunner 570 comes with two size options.

Garmin Forerunner 970 and 570: Price and availability

  • Garmin Forerunner 970: Rs 90,990
  • Garmin Forerunner 570: Rs 66,990
Both Garmin Forerunner 970 and 570 smartwatches are now available for purchase from Garmin India’s website.
 
Garmin Forerunner 970 comes in a 47mm case and is offered in three colour combinations: carbon grey with black/whitestone band, titanium with whitestone/yellow band, and soft gold with grey/indigo band.
 
 
Garmin Forerunner 570 is available in two case sizes — 42mm and 47mm — and offers six different colour choices.

Garmin Forerunner 970: Details

The Garmin Forerunner 970 is a multisport GPS smartwatch designed with built-in full-colour mapping and multi-band GPS to support navigation during activities like running, cycling, or trail workouts. It offers turn-by-turn directions on a high-resolution display and supports up to fifteen days of battery life in smartwatch mode, according to Garmin. It includes calling capabilities when paired with a smartphone.
 
The Garmin Forerunner 970 features a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and a titanium bezel. It also includes a built-in LED flashlight, with on-screen brightness control to assist in low-light conditions.
 
The watch introduces several training analysis features. Running Tolerance gives users an idea of how much load their body can handle weekly, while Running Economy tracks energy efficiency over time using Garmin’s HRM 600 heart rate monitor (sold separately). A related metric, Step Speed Loss, measures how much pace is lost at each foot strike — also dependent on HRM 600 pairing.
 
Garmin Coach Adaptive Training is supported for various activities including triathlon, running, and strength training. Based on performance, recovery, and daily health data, the watch can adjust workout plans dynamically. In addition, the Training Readiness score offers guidance at the start of each day, helping users decide between intense training or recovery based on recent trends in sleep, load, and recovery.
 
Another navigation feature is Dynamic Round-Trip Routing, which suggests looped routes based on a user’s specified distance. If a user strays from the route, the watch can recalculate a new path that still aligns with the original target mileage.

Garmin Forerunner 970: Specifications

  • Display: 35.3 mm AMOLED display, 454 x 454 pixels
  • Lens material: Sapphire crystal
  • Battery: Up to 15 days (Claimed in Smartwatch mode)
  • Memory: 32GB
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
  • Weight: 56 g

Garmin Forerunner 570: Features

As per Garmin, the Forerunner 570 is equipped with advanced running analytics aimed at users who track performance closely. It provides data on training status, wrist-based running power, running dynamics, acute load, VO2 max, and performance condition. Based on these insights and the user’s recovery, the watch also offers adaptive daily workout suggestions that change after each session.
 
For sleep tracking, the Forerunner 570 includes a Sleep Coach that offers a daily sleep score along with personalised advice on rest needs. It tracks sleep stages and provides feedback to help improve sleep patterns over time.
 
The device features Garmin’s brightest AMOLED display to date, paired with button controls and an aluminium bezel.
 
Battery performance varies by use, with up to eleven days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to eighteen hours in GPS mode. The watch also integrates safety tools such as incident detection during select outdoor activities and an assistance feature that can send live location alerts to emergency contacts if needed.

Garmin Forerunner 570: Specifications

  • Display: 30.4 mm AMOLED display, 390 x 390 pixels
  • Lens material: Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • Battery: Up to 10 days (Claimed in Smartwatch mode)
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
  • Weight: 42 g

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

