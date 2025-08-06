Samsung's Bixby brings AI-powered search to 2025 Smart TVs: What's new

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a major upgrade to its Bixby voice assistant for the 2025 Smart TV lineup, introducing more conversational and context-aware AI capabilities. Powered by generative AI, the new Bixby enables natural interactions with the TV—no need for menus, typing, or rigid commands. Here’s what’s new:

Bixby on Samsung smart TVs: What’s new

Smarter Bixby Answers

With a smarter Bixby, the company has focused on making AI practical, helping viewers connect with content in smarter and more natural ways. The AI-powered Bixby will understand follow-up questions and conversational context, which will allow users to ask about anything from general knowledge like "How tall is Mount Everest?" to personalised recommendations such as "Suggest chill playlists for a rainy day."

Click to Search Samsung has also expanded Bixby's role within its Click to Search feature. While watching live TV, cable, or Samsung TV Plus, users can ask about actors, shows, or broader topics and get instant answers. Bixby can even pull in information unrelated to what is playing like pasta recipes or movie suggestions. Home Device Management With Bixby Beyond entertainment, the smarter Bixby will also integrate with Samsung SmartThings to enable seamless control of connected devices. Users can issue commands like "Turn off the oven" or "Set the air conditioner to 25 degrees" straight from their TV, effectively turning it into a smart home hub.