Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung's Bixby brings AI-powered search to 2025 Smart TVs: What's new

Samsung's Bixby brings AI-powered search to 2025 Smart TVs: What's new

With generative AI, Samsung's upgraded voice assistant Bixby enables conversational, context-aware interactions and transforms smart TVs into smart home hubs

Samsung updates its AI-powered Bixby feature on its 2025 TV lineup
Samsung updates its AI-powered Bixby feature on its 2025 TV lineup
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung Electronics has unveiled a major upgrade to its Bixby voice assistant for the 2025 Smart TV lineup, introducing more conversational and context-aware AI capabilities. Powered by generative AI, the new Bixby enables natural interactions with the TV—no need for menus, typing, or rigid commands. Here’s what’s new:

Bixby on Samsung smart TVs: What’s new

Smarter Bixby Answers

With a smarter Bixby, the company has focused on making AI practical, helping viewers connect with content in smarter and more natural ways. The AI-powered Bixby will understand follow-up questions and conversational context, which will allow users to ask about anything from general knowledge like “How tall is Mount Everest?” to personalised recommendations such as “Suggest chill playlists for a rainy day.”  ALSO READ: Google Gemini can now generate AI-illustrated 'storybook': How it works

Click to Search

Samsung has also expanded Bixby’s role within its Click to Search feature. While watching live TV, cable, or Samsung TV Plus, users can ask about actors, shows, or broader topics and get instant answers. Bixby can even pull in information unrelated to what is playing like pasta recipes or movie suggestions.

Home Device Management With Bixby

Beyond entertainment, the smarter Bixby will also integrate with Samsung SmartThings to enable seamless control of connected devices. Users can issue commands like “Turn off the oven” or “Set the air conditioner to 25 degrees” straight from their TV, effectively turning it into a smart home hub. 

Availability

The updated Bixby will roll out on Samsung’s 2025 TV models including Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame, and QLED, starting in South Korea and will expand globally. In October 2025, Samsung will also launch an upgraded Vision AI experience, supported under its 7-year free Tizen OS upgrade program.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google DeepMind unveils Genie 3 AI world model: What is it, how it works

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4 may be delayed till October: Here's why

Apple is testing AI chatbot in Support app for select iPhone users: Report

Google Gemini can now generate AI-illustrated 'storybook': How it works

Samsung expands One UI 8 beta, stable release next month: Check devices

Topics :SamsungTech NewsSamsung ElectronicsSamsung TVSamsung SecuritiesSamsung Smart QLED TV

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story