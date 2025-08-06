Garmin has expanded its smartwatch offerings in India with the introduction of two new models – the Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570. These wearables feature AMOLED screens, built-in microphones and speakers for calls and voice assistant support, as well as tools for customised workouts and recovery tracking. While the Forerunner 970 comes in a single size, the Forerunner 570 is available in two size variants.

WhatsApp has launched a Safety Overview feature aimed at helping users avoid joining suspicious group chats. This feature will display information such as the group name, creator, and members when added by unfamiliar contacts. WhatsApp is also developing additional tools to better identify potential scams.

Samsung expands One UI 8 beta, stable release next month Samsung has confirmed that the stable release of One UI 8, based on Android 16, will begin in September. Ahead of this, the beta version is being expanded to more Galaxy models starting next week. One UI 8, unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE, is already available on the Galaxy S25 series. The beta will now include devices such as the Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and others. OpenAI releases gpt-oss open-weight AI models that can run on PCs locally

OpenAI has introduced two open-weight AI models: gpt-oss-20b and gpt-oss-120b. The gpt-oss-20b model is designed to run on PCs with 16GB RAM, while the larger gpt-oss-120b model requires at least 60GB of virtual or unified memory. Both models are available for free under the Apache 2.0 license through platforms like Hugging Face, Databricks, Azure, and AWS. This marks OpenAI’s first open-weight release since 2019. Google Gemini can now generate AI-illustrated 'storybook' Google has rolled out a new “Storybook” tool in its Gemini AI chatbot, allowing users to create ten-page illustrated stories with narrated text. Each page includes a short paragraph and matching visuals, which Gemini can read aloud. Users can further customise stories by choosing a specific visual style. The feature also supports image inputs, so users can upload photos or kids’ artwork to influence the narrative.

Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 5 for eligible iPhones Apple has rolled out the fifth developer beta of iOS 26, introducing various design and usability updates. Featuring the new Liquid Glass design language, the beta includes revamped app icons, new animations, and interface improvements based on user input. A “Classic Mode” toggle has also been added to the Camera app. Many of these updates are expected to appear in the next public beta release. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4 may be delayed till October Google might delay the launch of its upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel 10 series. According to The Verge, which cites WinFuture, supply chain issues could push the release of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a to October.

Google releases new Android 16 update for Pixel phones Google has started pushing the August update for Pixel devices running Android 16. This update includes the August 2025 security patch and fixes several user-reported issues, including a bug affecting navigation features. Microsoft shares vision for 2030: Windows PCs may soon see, hear and talk Microsoft has released a “Windows 2030 Vision” video that outlines its roadmap for the operating system’s evolution over the next five years. According to Windows Central, the video is the first in a series showcasing future concepts, many of which revolve around advanced AI features.

Google DeepMind unveils Genie 3 AI world model Google DeepMind has introduced Genie 3, the latest upgrade of its AI world model that can render interactive 3D environments in real time from text prompts. Genie 3 allows extended user interaction, tracks object placement, and supports dynamic changes like adding characters or altering the weather. Samsung's Bixby brings AI-powered search to 2025 Smart TVs Samsung has unveiled an upgraded version of its Bixby voice assistant for the 2025 Smart TV lineup. Leveraging generative AI, the updated Bixby offers more natural and context-aware conversations, eliminating the need for menus, typing, or rigid commands.