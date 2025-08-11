Monday, August 11, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI restores GPT-4o to ChatGPT Plus after user backlash over removal

Sam Altman confirmed GPT-4o will return to ChatGPT Plus after its removal during GPT-5 rollout sparked backlash from users

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

OpenAI chief Sam Altman has confirmed that GPT-4o will return to ChatGPT Plus shortly after its removal during the GPT-5 rollout. The decision follows widespread user backlash, with many expressing emotional attachments to the model.
 
“We for sure underestimated how much some of the things that people like in GPT-4o matter to them, even if GPT-5 performs better in most ways,” Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter). He later added, “We will let Plus users choose to continue to use 4o.”

Why GPT-4o was removed

OpenAI launched GPT-5, GPT-5 Thinking, and GPT-5 Thinking Pro on August 7, replacing all earlier ChatGPT models, including GPT-4o. Many users lamented the change, with one describing the loss as “like killing a friend of millions of users.”
 

Models replaced by GPT-5 included:

  • GPT-4o
  • GPT-4.1
  • GPT-4.5
  • GPT-4.1-mini
  • o4-mini
  • o4-mini-high
  • o3
  • o3-pro

When older conversations are reopened, ChatGPT now switches them to the nearest GPT-5 equivalent — for example, chats using GPT-4o or GPT-4.1 default to GPT-5, except for Plus users.

What’s new in GPT-5

OpenAI describes GPT-5 as its most advanced AI system, excelling in coding, mathematics, writing, healthcare, and visual understanding. It adapts its pace depending on context — delivering quick replies when speed is essential and detailed output when depth is needed.

Key updates include:

  • Unified system: GPT-5 merges previous versions into one model with an upgraded reasoning engine, GPT-5 Thinking.
  • Improved performance: Notable gains in writing, coding, and health queries, with fewer inaccuracies.
  • Personalities: Four new optional personalities — Cynic, Robot, Listener, and Nerd.
  • Voice mode: Now works with custom GPTs, with lifted or expanded limits for paid and free users, plus dynamic speaking instructions.

Why GPT-4o is coming back

Despite GPT-5’s improvements, many users said GPT-4o felt more relatable and consistent in conversations. Altman’s decision to restore it for Plus subscribers acknowledges this emotional bond, giving users the option to keep using a model they trust.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

