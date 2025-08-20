Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / HP launches Omen 16 gaming laptops with AMD, Intel AI chips and Nvidia GPUs

HP launches Omen 16 gaming laptops with AMD, Intel AI chips and Nvidia GPUs

HP Omen 16 features up to Nvidia GeForce 12GB RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU and supports AI-powered performance enhancement tools

HP Omen 16

HP Omen 16

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based PC maker HP has launched its next generation Omen 16 gaming laptops in India. The laptops are configurable with Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI processors and with up to Nvidia GeForce 12GB RTX 5070 Ti graphic processing unit (GPU). The laptop also features AI-powered tools like Omen AI and an “Unleashed Mode” for performance and thermal management. Here is all you need to know about HP Omen 16 gaming laptops:

HP Omen 16: Price and availability

Starting at Rs 1,29,999, the HP Omen 16 laptop is now available in India on the HP Online Store, HP World Store, ecommerce platform Amazon India, and at select retailers including Reliance Digital and Croma. The laptop is offered in a single Shadow Black colour.
 

HP Omen 16: Details

The HP Omen 16 sports a 16-inch display of QHD (2560X1600) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The display covers 100 per cent sRGB colour space and can get bright up to 500 nits. HP said that the display has received eye-safe certification for low blue light emission.

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 7

Tech Wrap July 7: Lumio Arc projectors, HP AI Laptops, WhatsApp threads

HP OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3

HP launches OmniBook 5 and 3 series AI laptops in India: Price, specs, more

Tech Wrap June 12

Tech Wrap June 12: Meta AI video editing, WhatsApp AI summaries, GTA Online

HP Dimension with Google Beam

HP unveils maiden device made for 3D video conferencing over Google Beam

HP OmniBook 5

HP OmniBook 5 review: Productivity-focused laptop with balanced performance

For thermal management, the laptop features a “Tempest Cooling” system, which it said is a combination of expanded fan gaps, vapour chamber cooling, and heat phase redistribution. HP said that the laptop operates at 46 dBA, minimising noise while maintaining the temperature.
 
Additionally, HP said its built-in AI tools such as Omen AI and Unleashed Mode automatically adjusts performance and manages thermals in real time as per usage.
For the battery, the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop features a six-cell 83Wh battery which supports HP Fast Charge functionality. The company said that this enables the laptop to get up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes. The HP Omen 16 also features a FHD webcam which is said to offer noise reduction for clearer calls and better performance in low-light conditions.

HP Omen 16: Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch, QHD (2560X1600) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB, 500nits brightness
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI
  • GPU: Up to Nvidia GeForce 12GB RTX 5070 Ti
  • Battery: 6-cell 83Wh, HP Fast Charge support
  • Webcam: FHD
  • OS: Windows 11

More From This Section

Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G smartphone with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check specs

Honor X7c 5G

Honor X7c 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched: Know price, specs

Sennheiser Accentum Open

Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds launched: Price, features, more

Topics : HP Gaming Laptops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon