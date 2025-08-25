BGMI redeem codes for August 25: How to win Gulping Gull backpack, and more

Krafton India has launched the 21st batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), bringing the total number of BGMI redeem codes to 1,050. Each batch contains 50 unique codes that players can use to unlock in-game items such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other upgrades. This batch also features a dedicated code for the Gulping Gull backpack.

Players can claim these codes through BGMI’s official rewards portal. The codes will remain valid until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also cautioned that any codes obtained or activated via unofficial channels will be invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 25:

EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T

EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU

EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53

EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK

EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ

EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4

EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT

EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD

EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP

EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ

EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ

EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P

EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG

EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS

EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ

EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS

EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36

EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB

EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6

EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE

EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ

EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X

EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK

EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7

EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF

EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V

EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X

EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN

EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3

EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT

EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N

EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R

EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8

EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR

EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT

EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7

EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T

EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP

EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C

EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN

EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD

EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W

EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED

EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A

EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT

EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9

EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E

EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW

EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U

EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV