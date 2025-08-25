BGMI redeem codes for August 25: How to win Gulping Gull backpack, and more

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 25:
- EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T
- EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU
- EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53
- EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK
- EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ
- EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4
- EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT
- EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD
- EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP
- EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ
- EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ
- EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P
- EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG
- EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS
- EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ
- EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS
- EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36
- EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB
- EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6
- EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE
- EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ
- EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X
- EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK
- EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7
- EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF
- EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V
- EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X
- EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN
- EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3
- EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT
- EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N
- EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R
- EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8
- EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR
- EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT
- EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7
- EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T
- EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP
- EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C
- EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN
- EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD
- EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W
- EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED
- EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A
- EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT
- EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9
- EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E
- EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW
- EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U
- EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
