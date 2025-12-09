Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple, Google come together to make Android-iPhone switching easier: Report

Apple, Google come together to make Android-iPhone switching easier: Report

Reportedly, Google and Apple are working together to make switching between Android and iPhone smoother during device setup process

iPhone 17 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Google and Apple are reportedly working to make switching between Android and iPhones easier. According to a report by 9To5Google, Google has released an Android Canary build that includes new work by both tech giants to simplify switching between the ecosystems. As per the report, the two companies confirmed about them collaborating on a system to make it easier to transfer data between Android and iOS during the device setup process. 
 
Notably, specific details about how this will be made easier, or what aspects will it focus on in data transfer remains unclear at the moment.

Switching between Android and iPhone to become easier: What do we know

According to 9To5Google, this functionality is starting to appear with Android Canary 2512 (ZP11.251121.010) on all Pixel models, while Apple is preparing support through an upcoming iOS 26 developer beta. The report notes that the improved switching process will will add more functionality and support for additional data types that are transferred over.
 
The report notes that both Android Canary and iOS developer betas are meant for testing and may include performance issues, with Google planning to move these features to the Android Beta channel ahead of rollout. 
At present, there is no confirmed timeline for when the final version will be widely available, with Android support expected to vary by device. Until then, users can rely on Apple’s Move to iOS app and Google’s Android Switch app.

Apple AppMigrationKit

Notably, Apple is also working on a new system called AppMigrationKit, which is currently in testing, to support transferring third-party app data between iOS and Android. As outlined in Apple’s documentation and reported by 9To5Mac in October, developers will be able to add export and import capabilities for a single migration session. Apple says the framework is intended specifically for moving data to and from non-Apple platforms. It is expected to link with a forthcoming “Transfer to Android” option in iPhone settings, while Google is preparing a matching “Transfer to iPhone” feature on the Android side.

Other related developments

This development comes on the heels of Google rolling out cross-platform sharing between Android’s Quick Share and Apple’s AirDrop last month. The Quick Share file sharing with Apple’s Air Drop started with the Pixel 10 series and is set to expand to more Android devices soon. The update allowed users send files directly between Android and Apple devices without needing companion apps, with Pixel phones now appearing in an iPhone or Mac’s AirDrop list and vice versa.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xiaomi 17 likely to launch in India with global rollout in Jan 2026: Report

OnePlus Pad Go 2 launches on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more

Deloitte India launches AI-based tax research platform Tax Pragya

Now, you can create YouTube Shorts within Adobe Premiere Mobile app for iOS

Samsung begins rolling out One UI 8.5 beta update in India: What's new

Topics :GoogleApple AndroidiPhone

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story