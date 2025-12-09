Apple, Google come together to make Android-iPhone switching easier: Report

Google and Apple are reportedly working to make switching between Android and iPhones easier. According to a report by 9To5Google, Google has released an Android Canary build that includes new work by both tech giants to simplify switching between the ecosystems. As per the report, the two companies confirmed about them collaborating on a system to make it easier to transfer data between Android and iOS during the device setup process.

Notably, specific details about how this will be made easier, or what aspects will it focus on in data transfer remains unclear at the moment.

Switching between Android and iPhone to become easier: What do we know

According to 9To5Google, this functionality is starting to appear with Android Canary 2512 (ZP11.251121.010) on all Pixel models, while Apple is preparing support through an upcoming iOS 26 developer beta. The report notes that the improved switching process will will add more functionality and support for additional data types that are transferred over.

The report notes that both Android Canary and iOS developer betas are meant for testing and may include performance issues, with Google planning to move these features to the Android Beta channel ahead of rollout. ALSO READ: Pixel 9 Pro and XL: Google acknowledges display issues, offers free repair At present, there is no confirmed timeline for when the final version will be widely available, with Android support expected to vary by device. Until then, users can rely on Apple’s Move to iOS app and Google’s Android Switch app. Apple AppMigrationKit Notably, Apple is also working on a new system called AppMigrationKit, which is currently in testing, to support transferring third-party app data between iOS and Android. As outlined in Apple’s documentation and reported by 9To5Mac in October, developers will be able to add export and import capabilities for a single migration session. Apple says the framework is intended specifically for moving data to and from non-Apple platforms. It is expected to link with a forthcoming “Transfer to Android” option in iPhone settings, while Google is preparing a matching “Transfer to iPhone” feature on the Android side.