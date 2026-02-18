Big Tech bets, Galgotias robodog row shape day 3 of India-AI Summit

The India-AI Impact Summit entered its third day at Bharat Mandapam with Big Tech, defence leaders and India’s startup ecosystem converging to define the country’s next phase of AI expansion. Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis framed the scientific frontier, as Hassabis cautioned that current systems still lack consistency and continual learning.

Major infrastructure and investment announcements underscored India’s growing strategic importance. Nvidia tied up with Yotta, L&T and NPCI to expand AI compute, data centres and payments infrastructure, while also backing Indian startups alongside Peak XV and Accel. Microsoft president Brad Smith outlined plans to expand AI across the Global South, warning of a widening global AI divide even as India accelerates adoption.

The focus moved from policy direction to concrete execution across compute infrastructure, startup funding, defence, healthcare and digital public systems, reinforcing India’s attempt to scale domestic AI capability and deployment. Nvidia anchors India’s sovereign compute expansion Compute infrastructure dominated announcements, with Nvidia expanding its presence through multiple partnerships spanning cloud, startups, payments and data centre infrastructure. Nvidia and Yotta Data Services said they would deploy one of Asia-Pacific’s largest DGX Cloud clusters in India , powered by advanced Blackwell Ultra GPUs, forming the backbone of sovereign AI compute capacity. The infrastructure is designed to support training and deployment of large AI models for enterprises, research institutions and startups.

Microsoft points to bridging AI divide Microsoft announced plans to invest $50 billion to expand AI infrastructure and services across countries in the Global South, placing emerging economies, including India at the centre of its global strategy. Microsoft president Brad Smith said there was an urgent need to bridge the global AI divide, warning that unequal access to compute and AI capabilities could widen economic and technological gaps between countries. The investment will focus on expanding cloud infrastructure, enabling enterprise adoption and strengthening workforce readiness, as AI deployment becomes increasingly dependent on access to large-scale computing infrastructure and advanced models.

Google DeepMind expands research access, flags model limitations CEO and cofounder of Google DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, said current AI systems remain powerful but inconsistent , with limitations in continual learning and reliability. He emphasised the need for research breakthroughs to improve reasoning and adaptability. Separately, at a company event, Google DeepMind announced a partnership with the Indian government to provide researchers and institutions access to its frontier AI science models, expanding domestic research capability. Sarvam launches domestic model as sovereign AI push accelerates Domestic startup Sarvam unveiled a new AI model designed specifically for Indian languages and enterprise use cases, marking continued progress in India’s sovereign AI efforts. The model is aimed at improving performance across regional languages, enterprise workflows and local use cases, addressing limitations of global models that are primarily trained on Western datasets.

Defence and aerospace leaders highlight operational deployment Defence experts said AI would play a critical role in improving military decision-making, logistics and operational readiness. Lt Gen Vinod Shinghal said AI would enhance operational capabilities but command authority would remain with human leadership. Military discussions focused on applications such as predictive maintenance, intelligence analysis and mission planning. AI will be workforce enabler: Airbus India chief At a separate panel discussion, industry leaders also highlighted AI’s role in augmenting professional expertise rather than replacing workers. Airbus executives said AI would enhance engineering, safety and operational efficiency while maintaining human oversight, reflecting broader industry emphasis on augmentation rather than automation-led displacement.