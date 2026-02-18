Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Urgent need to bridge global AI divide': Microsoft President at AI Summit

'Urgent need to bridge global AI divide': Microsoft President at AI Summit

At the India AI Impact Summit, Microsoft's Brad Smith said there is an urgent need to close the AI divide between the global north and south, calling for infrastructure, skills and investment

Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith

Microsoft Vice-Chairman and President Brad Smith | Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft Vice-Chairman and President Brad Smith on Wednesday said there is an "urgent" need to close the artificial intelligence (AI) divide between the global north and south.
 
Addressing the session titled 'Trusted AI for everyone' at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Smith said, "At the end of 2025, 25 per cent of the global north working age population was using AI, compared to only 14 per cent in the south. This is the new divide, and it's getting worse, not better."
 
"In the second half of 2025, the growth rate in the North was 1.8 per cent, but in the south only 1.0 per cent. We have to address this with urgency," he added.
 
 
‘Huge economic divide’
 
Smith also highlighted the huge economic divide between the north and the south, citing technology as one of the key reasons. "The economic divide was created by unequal access to technology, specifically electricity. Technology, for over a century, drove industrialisation and prosperity across the global north before it really took off in the south," he said.

Also Read

Ramzan dehydration

Ramzan fasting: How dehydration affects kidney and prostate health

Larsen & Toubro

L&T, Nvidia to set up gigawatt-scale AI data centre infrastructure in India

Goldman Sachs investment ideas in 2026

AI, India, China emerge as top EM investment bets for 2026: Goldman Sachs

Hollywood

Why an AI video of Tom Cruise battling Brad Pitt spooked Hollywood

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Bharat Mandapam

India has gained momentum in creating opportunity for AI: Zscaler CEO

 
Smith said the world cannot afford to let the same happen again. "If we can do better, this may be the best opportunity for global south to catch up," he said.
 
Building a better future
 
On the idea of building a better future, Smith said, "It starts by bringing the infrastructure to the global south that the global south needs. That means data centres, connectivity, and electricity, and it means all three of them together."
 
"We need to harness public capital. We need to generate demand that will unleash more capital to build the infrastructure that the global south needs," he added.
 
Stressing the need to bring AI skills to the global south, Smith said, "The other most important thing is skilling. History shows that major technologies that transform economies are fundamentally dependent on spreading skills across the economy."

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple's AI hardware line to include smart glasses, pendant, more: Report

OpenAI, Amazon, investment

OpenAI ties up with Aiims, IIT Delhi, others to build AI-ready talent

India AI Impact Summit, AI Summit

AI to enhance human skills, not replace expertise: Airbus executive

delhi ai impact summit 2026

AI Impact Summit: Startup's stolen devices recovered after Day 1 chaos

NPCI's booth at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Exploring multilateral routes to globalise UPI: NPCI on AliPay+ integration

Topics : India AI Impact Summit artifical intelligence Microsoft BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance