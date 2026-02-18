Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI to enhance human skills, not replace expertise: Airbus executive

At Airbus, he said Al is used as a responsible enabler designed to support its people

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a responsible enabler designed to augment human capability and not a replacement for expertise, Airbus India chief Jurgen Westermeier said on Wednesday.

The President and Managing Director for India and South Asia at Airbus also said that AI should be seen as a bridge that helps to be more efficient and optimise resources on the way to the net-zero goals.

He was speaking at a session of the AI Impact Summit here.

Aircraft maker Airbus has a significant presence in India.

Westermeier said Al is not a replacement for expertise, rather it is a responsible and ethical enabler designed to augment human capability.

 

"Whether through predictive maintenance, optimising logistics or streamlining complex engineering, Al allows us to move from abstract ambition to practical, high-impact results," he said.

He also stressed that for any industry to thrive in the coming decades, sustainability must be embedded into its design and governance from the outset, and not treated as an after thought.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

