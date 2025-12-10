Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krafton releases new set of BGMI redeem codes: How to win in-game rewards

Krafton India has issued a new set of BGMI redeem codes, all valid until February 28, 2026. These codes offer access to fresh skins, weapon upgrades, and additional in-game items

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Krafton India has released the third batch of redeem codes for BGMI players on December 10. The latest list includes 59 official codes that unlock exclusive outfits, weapon cosmetics, and other gameplay enhancements. Based on previous releases, more batches are expected over the coming days.
 
Players can claim the rewards through BGMI’s official redemption website, with all codes expiring on February 28, 2026. Krafton has also cautioned that any codes obtained or used via unofficial sources will be rejected.

BGMI official redeem codes

  • HGZCZGFT8MBXAN6H
  • HGZDZPNCKNM7STM7
  • HGZEZBWS4DQPKQVD
  • HGZFZWMPVC7ED4VA
  • HGZGZFHAXAF846FX
  • HGZHZPSVA3PPEMGU
  • HGZIZ4DRAQGFJPK4
  • HGZJZKSVV5PVTUW8
  • HGZKZP5UQKSWSUTV
  • HGZLZ48UPBKNB9VJ
  • HGZMZVSH7D3FGGFF
  • HGZNZG3AQVRAX9AX
  • HGZOZUMFAPHTC47U
  • HGZPZEW8TK5ADGCG
  • HGZQZM6MPUSBQQW9
  • HGZRZ4FTEFR8N9UT
  • HGZVZ4JGNRGKFQBK
  • HGZTZH78ECS7S36T
  • HGZUZ36AC6X6JWBE
  • HGZBAZCAGFXWBE36
  • HGZBBZMBN5WDNSTK
  • HGZBCZQ7AAQRGT8E
  • HGZBDZWX476CF86E
  • HGZBEZJ8UXANN9UE
  • HGZBFZN7PGAVQMMK
  • HGZBGZFGCVR37DVE
  • HGZBHZSPBWFRDB34
  • HGZBIZK9S9696MEK
  • HGZBJZBCHT67XNFF
  • HGZBKZJWX94U38M9
  • HGZBLZGQVVESNS8M
  • HGZBMZJTT7NWXJMW
  • HGZBNZUBWDSBHV8T
  • HGZBOZEFBW6HAXVF
  • HGZBPZST54NV67K7
  • HGZBQZEESJ7V9EJR
  • HGZBRZGBED4MR3T9
  • HGZBVZTGMGDSXK79
  • HGZBTZW4RBCTXH7G
  • HGZBUZHJVUFGMT47
  • HGZCAZHTSVEP6B4K
  • HGZCBZ4RW7696RAJ
  • HGZCCZN3SANASWB3
  • HGZCDZVUN59DVE4A
  • HGZCEZGXTQ9TSHQP
  • HGZCFZHXQ6S68987
  • HGZCGZUEAKU4E3HX
  • HGZCHZQSEV8RU9MV
  • HGZCIZU99U8NRNJ5
  • HGZCJZAUEFWQT7EK
  • HGZCKZSV4654TGEF
  • HGZCLZCUBWN8C7SV
  • HGZCMZV63ASQ5BFP
  • HGZCNZGMT7HR9XPR
  • HGZCOZAHD5RD7E83
  • HGZCPZKVVCTHD4S5
  • HGZCQZBCCE5DS78W
  • HGZCRZD7CNV9JQ59
  • HGZCVZCWQFAWBN8Q
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

  • Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

online games online gaming Gaming

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

