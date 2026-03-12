Can Apple's MacBook Neo topple Windows-based PCs' dominance in India

When Apple last week announced the MacBook Neo at ₹69,900 in India, the announcement sent ripples across technology circles. A week later, in a rare moment of public candour, Taiwanese PC maker Asus Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu described the move as a “shock” to the industry during the company’s earnings call.

Business Standard reached out to Asus and other PC makers operating in India to understand their response, but most Windows PC brands declined to comment. An industry insider, however, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the silence should not be mistaken for indifference.

Apple has effectively entered the volume zone, a price segment long dominated by Windows in India, at a time when PC makers are already dealing with a 100 per cent surge in memory costs,” the source said.

On the other side, analysts believe that by targeting India’s younger demographic, Apple is not only selling a laptop but also drawing consumers into its broader ecosystem. “The MacBook Neo enables Apple to double down on the PC market by offering a compelling entry point for students as well as young professionals already using iPhones,” said Prabhu Ram, vice president, Industry Research Group at CyberMedia Research (CMR). The MacBook Neo is positioned as an entry-level Mac rather than a discounted older model. Powered by the A18 Pro chip derived from the iPhone 16 Pro line and featuring a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, it offers a fanless design and a claimed battery life of up to 16 hours. At ₹69,900, and ₹59,900 for students, it is the most affordable new Mac in Apple’s portfolio.

ALSO READ: Google reportedly plans Aluminium OS launch in 2026: MacBook Neo effect? “The launch of the MacBook Neo represents a strategic pivot for Apple in India, moving from a niche luxury player to a direct challenger in the ₹60,000–₹80,000 price bracket. By offering an education-discounted price of ₹59,900, Apple is lowering the premium barrier that previously pushed Gen Z and urban students towards Windows alternatives,” said Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia and ANZ. According to Ram, the MacBook Neo’s pricing could disrupt the high-volume ₹40,000–₹70,000 segment currently led by incumbents such as HP, Lenovo and Asus. Smaller laptop brands such as Infinix that rely primarily on price-sensitive buyers could also face pressure if Apple gains traction in this segment.

“The broader PC ecosystem may begin exploring coordinated responses if Neo’s early traction extends beyond a niche and starts making measurable inroads into Windows PC sales,” Ram said. “If Apple continues to iterate in this segment, it will raise consumer expectations for design and performance, forcing every player in the Indian market to strengthen their value proposition.” According to market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC), notebooks remain the largest category in India’s PC market and led market expansion in 2025, growing 12.4 per cent year-on-year. The segment was led by HP with a 29.1 per cent share, followed by Lenovo at 18.7 per cent and Dell at 15.1 per cent.

Apple did not feature among the top five PC makers in India in 2025. However, IDC noted that GenAI notebooks gained traction in the consumer segment, led by Apple’s MacBook portfolio, which captured a 70.9 per cent share in that category. With the Neo’s launch, the choice between Apple and Windows PCs may increasingly depend on operating systems. Asus’ Hsu suggested that the Neo may not attract existing Windows PC users because of software differences, comparing the device to an iPad with a keyboard and describing it as a “content consumption” device. Industry observers argue that such comparisons overlook the MacBook Neo’s core platform.

Windows 11, however, continues to offer flexibility that macOS does not. From installing niche third-party applications to managing a more open file system, Windows remains the preferred choice for users who prioritise customisation and software compatibility. In India, where Windows familiarity spans multiple user groups, this remains a significant advantage. For first-time buyers, however, the Neo may serve as more than a laptop. “By tapping into India’s younger demographic, Apple is not just selling a laptop; it is pulling them into the broader Apple ecosystem,” Ram said. “While established OEMs such as Lenovo, Asus and HP continue to maintain market share through diverse portfolios, the Neo’s arrival creates significant mindshare pressure in the upper mid-range segment. By combining a fanless, ultra-portable design, Apple is positioning itself as an aspirational yet practical choice for long-term use,” Singh said.