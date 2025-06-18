Adobe launches Firefly app for mobile with AI image, video tools: Details

Adobe has launched its Firefly app for iOS and Android devices, enabling users to create AI-generated images and videos directly on their phones. Already available as a web app, Firefly allows users to input text prompts to generate or edit content using Adobe’s own tools as well as models from OpenAI, Google, Flux, and others.

The app syncs with Creative Cloud, allowing creators to begin projects on mobile and continue them seamlessly on desktop applications like Photoshop and Premiere Pro.

Pricing and availability

Firefly Mobile is now available for download from the App Store and Google Play. Firefly Boards is currently in beta on the web version. All new features introduced across the Firefly web and mobile apps are included in the Creative Cloud Pro plan. Pricing (inclusive of GST) is as follows:

Firefly Standard: Rs 797.68 per month

Firefly Pro: Rs 2,394.22 per month

Firefly Premium: Rs 15,965.40 per month ALSO READ: POCO F7 to launch in India on June 24 with 7550 mAh battery: What to expect Firefly mobile app features The Firefly mobile app consolidates multiple creative AI tools in one interface. It lets users generate and edit visuals using prompts or reference inputs, and supports mixing different models for tailored output. Key features include: Text to Generate images from text prompts

Text to Video: Create short video clips from descriptions

Image to Video: Animate stills into moving visuals

Generative Fill: Add or remove elements from images with AI

Generative Expand: Extend images by intelligently filling expanded areas

AI Model Access: Use Adobe Firefly models along with OpenAI, Google Imagen 3/4, Veo 2/3

Creative Cloud Sync: Sync projects across mobile, web and desktop apps

AI transparency and creative rights ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad 2 with 9000mAh battery: Unboxing, price and specs To enhance trust and protect creator rights, Adobe Firefly attaches Content Credentials to every AI-generated output. These credentials disclose which AI model was used—Adobe’s or a third party—ensuring transparency and giving creators control over attribution.