Adobe launches Firefly app for mobile with AI image, video tools: Details

Adobe Firefly app now available on iOS and Android, bringing AI image, video generation and editing to phones. Syncs with Creative Cloud and supports models from Adobe, OpenAI, Google and more

Adobe Firefly
Adobe Firefly Photo: Adobe
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Adobe has launched its Firefly app for iOS and Android devices, enabling users to create AI-generated images and videos directly on their phones. Already available as a web app, Firefly allows users to input text prompts to generate or edit content using Adobe’s own tools as well as models from OpenAI, Google, Flux, and others.
 
The app syncs with Creative Cloud, allowing creators to begin projects on mobile and continue them seamlessly on desktop applications like Photoshop and Premiere Pro.

Pricing and availability

Firefly Mobile is now available for download from the App Store and Google Play. Firefly Boards is currently in beta on the web version. All new features introduced across the Firefly web and mobile apps are included in the Creative Cloud Pro plan. Pricing (inclusive of GST) is as follows:
  • Firefly Standard: Rs 797.68 per month
  • Firefly Pro: Rs 2,394.22 per month
  • Firefly Premium: Rs 15,965.40 per month

Firefly mobile app features

The Firefly mobile app consolidates multiple creative AI tools in one interface. It lets users generate and edit visuals using prompts or reference inputs, and supports mixing different models for tailored output. Key features include:
  • Text to Generate images from text prompts
  • Text to Video: Create short video clips from descriptions
  • Image to Video: Animate stills into moving visuals
  • Generative Fill: Add or remove elements from images with AI
  • Generative Expand: Extend images by intelligently filling expanded areas
  • AI Model Access: Use Adobe Firefly models along with OpenAI, Google Imagen 3/4, Veo 2/3
  • Creative Cloud Sync: Sync projects across mobile, web and desktop apps
  • AI transparency and creative rights
To enhance trust and protect creator rights, Adobe Firefly attaches Content Credentials to every AI-generated output. These credentials disclose which AI model was used—Adobe’s or a third party—ensuring transparency and giving creators control over attribution. 

Firefly Boards (Public Beta)

Adobe has also introduced Firefly Boards, a collaborative tool for creative brainstorming. Teams can use text prompts to generate and remix visuals and videos. It supports integration with Adobe’s Firefly Video Model, Google’s Veo 3, Luma AI’s Ray2, and Pika 2.2. Firefly Boards is currently available as a Public Beta on the web.
 

Topics :Adobe IndiaAdobeAI Models

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

