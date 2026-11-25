Mozilla, Shopify and a coalition of European businesses and civil society organisations have urged the European Commission to initiate enforcement proceedings against Apple over restrictions on third-party browser engines on iOS, arguing that the company's compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) has failed to enable meaningful competition.

In an open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the coalition has called for Apple to remove the technical and operational barriers preventing rival browser engines from operating on iPhones. Although Apple introduced provisions allowing alternative engines in the European Union following the DMA, Mozilla says developers continue to face conditions that make their adoption difficult.

Why Mozilla wants Apple to allow alternative browser engines The dispute concerns the underlying technology browsers use to load and display websites. A browser engine interprets web technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript, determines how webpages are rendered and supports features that developers use to build web applications. Three major browser engines are in widespread use: Apple's WebKit, Google's Blink and Mozilla's Gecko. While Blink powers Google Chrome, Gecko is used by Firefox. Apple has historically required all third-party browsers on iOS to use WebKit, meaning that even browsers such as Chrome and Firefox rely on the same underlying technology as Safari on iPhones.

ALSO READ: Open source models to become more prevalent going forward: Entire's Dohmke Mozilla argues that this restriction limits competition in browser development and gives Apple considerable influence over how web technologies evolve. In a March 23, 2026 blog post, the organisation warned that the declining number of independent browser engines could concentrate control over the web among a small number of technology companies. The organisation has also raised concerns about the implications for privacy, security, performance and support for web application programming interfaces (APIs), which determine how developers build and deploy web-based services. Why Apple's DMA compliance is being challenged The European Union's Digital Markets Act requires designated gatekeepers to allow greater competition across their digital platforms. Apple is designated as a gatekeeper for services including iOS, Safari, the App Store and iPadOS.

Following the legislation, Apple introduced provisions allowing developers to use alternative browser engines within the European Union. However, Mozilla says the conditions attached to this permission have made it difficult to bring Gecko to iPhones. In a November 20 blog post, Mozilla said it could not simply update its existing Firefox application to use Gecko. Apple's requirements would force it to develop and distribute a separate Firefox application for the alternative engine. Existing users would also have to download the new application and manually transfer their bookmarks, passwords and browsing history. Mozilla argues that this process could discourage users from switching and make the development of alternative browser engines commercially difficult.

The organisation said it had spent time engaging with Apple to test and improve the requirements since the DMA came into effect, but had made little progress. What the coalition wants the EU to do The coalition has asked the European Commission to initiate formal enforcement proceedings and require Apple to remove barriers preventing rival browser engines from operating on iOS. The letter also links browser engine competition to the development of web applications, which can offer businesses an alternative to distributing services through Apple's App Store. ALSO READ: Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo cut 2027 shipment targets as memory prices soar According to the coalition, European businesses spend around €120 billion annually on web development and another €65 billion on native mobile application development. It estimates that shifting 50 per cent of iOS native app development to the web could save businesses €11 billion annually in development costs and another €1.3 billion in App Store fees.

For publishers and other businesses, greater reliance on web applications could also reduce dependence on Apple's app distribution and payment systems, giving them more control over subscriptions and customer relationships. The coalition has argued that competition between browser engines would also improve the resilience of the web by reducing dependence on a limited number of underlying technologies. Apple's security argument Apple has defended its restrictions on alternative browser engines on security, privacy and performance grounds. In its developer documentation, the company argues that browser engines are frequently exposed to untrusted and potentially malicious web content and can access sensitive user data, making them potential attack vectors.