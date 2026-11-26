Apple will open its first retail store in Hyderabad on December 10, expanding its physical retail presence in India to seven stores. Named Apple Kukatpally, the store will be located at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall in Telangana and will open to customers at 5:00 pm. The opening will make Hyderabad the sixth Indian city to have an Apple-owned retail store.

The company has also revealed the store's barricade design, featuring a pearl-inspired Apple logo against iridescent tones. Apple said the design draws on Hyderabad's identity as the City of Pearls.

What will Apple Kukatpally offer

Customers will be able to explore Apple's product line-up, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and other devices, and receive in-store assistance from the company's Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses and dedicated Business teams.

The store will also host Today at Apple sessions, which are free daily workshops covering topics such as getting started with iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, as well as photography, video and drawing. ALSO READ: Apple rolls out redesigned Maps in India with 3D landmarks, local guidance The company said that Hyderabad already has an established presence within Apple's operations in India, with the city hosting the company's Research and Development and Retail Customer Care teams. The new store will extend its presence from these operations into direct retail. Ahead of the opening, customers can download Apple Kukatpally wallpapers and stickers, and listen to an Apple Music playlist featuring music inspired by Hyderabad.

Apple's retail expansion in India Apple began operating its own retail stores in India in April 2023, opening Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18 and Apple Saket in New Delhi on April 20. These were the company's first two retail stores in the country, following the launch of its online store in India in 2020. After a gap of more than two years, Apple expanded its retail network in September 2025 with the opening of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru on September 2 and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune on September 4. It added its fifth store, Apple Noida, at DLF Mall of India in December 2025.