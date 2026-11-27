WhatsApp is introducing a feature that will allow users to buy and install data eSIMs for international travel without leaving the messaging app. The feature is intended to help travellers access mobile data abroad without having to purchase a local SIM card at an airport or rely on public Wi-Fi.

Announcing the feature, WhatsApp said it is working with eSIM providers and telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications and Verizon, among others. The company will begin rolling it out in select countries soon, although it has not specified the markets or a launch date.

How will WhatsApp's travel eSIM feature work?

The feature will allow users to discover, purchase and install a travel data eSIM directly through WhatsApp. This is expected to reduce the need to visit a carrier's store or a third-party website to arrange mobile data before travelling abroad.

Once installed, the travel eSIM will provide data connectivity at the user's destination. Travellers will be able to continue using WhatsApp with their existing phone number, without having to switch their account or register a new number for the messaging service.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature will be accessible through the app's Account section, where users will be able to explore data plans for their destination and complete the purchase. The feature is being prepared for both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp has not disclosed the available data allowances, plan durations or prices. It has also not detailed how the plans will be priced across different destinations.

WhatsApp partners with Jio and other telecom providers

To support the service, WhatsApp is working with several eSIM providers and telecom operators. The partners named in its announcement include:

Reliance Jio

Smart Axiata

Smart Communications

Verizon

Other eSIM providers and telecom partners

The availability of plans will depend on the markets and providers supported by WhatsApp. Although Reliance Jio is among the partners, the company has not confirmed whether India will be among the first countries to receive the feature.

WhatsApp said the rollout will begin in select countries soon. Users will see the option within the app when the feature becomes available to them.

When will WhatsApp travel eSIM plans be available?

WhatsApp has not announced a specific launch date or a list of countries where the service will initially be offered. The company said it will begin rolling out the feature in select markets soon, with availability indicated directly within the app.

WABetaInfo reported that the feature is being prepared for Android and iOS devices. However, WhatsApp's official announcement does not specify supported devices or operating system requirements.

The move expands WhatsApp's role beyond messaging and calls by bringing mobile data plan purchases into the app. It also gives the company another way to integrate services from telecom operators and eSIM providers into its platform.