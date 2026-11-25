Instant messaging platform Signal has introduced restrictions to prevent AI assistants from accessing private conversations on Android and iOS, after tests found that Meta's Muse AI agent could retrieve messages from the encrypted messaging service without users connecting the two applications. The development has raised questions about the limits of end-to-end encryption as technology companies integrate AI agents deeper into smartphones and computers. The concern is not that encryption has been broken. Rather, AI agents can access messages after they have been decrypted and displayed on a device, using permissions granted to the agent at the operating system level. This creates a route through which private conversations can leave an encrypted application without compromising its underlying encryption protocol.

How AI agents accessed encrypted Signal messages The issue came into focus following an investigation by Reuters into Meta's Muse AI agent. The report, published on November 18, documented internal complaints from Meta employees about the agent accessing information from applications they had not explicitly connected. In one instance, an employee reported that Muse had reminded her to respond to a message from her sister on Signal. She said she had not granted the AI agent access to other applications or recalled being asked for such permission. Reuters worked with Signal and the AI Now Institute to investigate the incident. Their tests found that Muse could retrieve Signal message content on Android and macOS by using permissions granted during the agent's initial setup.

On Android, Muse used access to push notifications to retrieve message text. Notifications can display the contents of incoming messages, depending on the user's settings. An application with notification access can read this information even when it does not have a direct integration with the messaging service. ALSO READ: Why Mozilla wants EU to challenge Apple's iPhone browser restrictions On macOS, the agent used accessibility permissions and screenshot capabilities to navigate to Signal, capture conversations displayed on the screen and extract their text. These permissions are intended to help applications interact with the computer and support accessibility functions. The tests did not reproduce the same behaviour on an iPhone.

Meta said Muse could access other applications only through permissions explicitly granted by users. It also said some incidents reported by employees involved hallucinations, where the AI generated information that was not accurate. However, the tests demonstrated that permissions granted for one purpose could be used to access information from another application in ways users might not anticipate. The distinction is important because Muse did not need to break Signal's encryption or access its servers. It obtained information that was already visible on the user's device. Why end-to-end encryption cannot prevent this End-to-end encryption protects messages while they travel between participants and prevents the messaging service itself from reading their contents. In Signal's case, its encryption protocol ensures that messages remain accessible only to the communicating devices.

But encryption does not mean that information becomes inaccessible once it reaches a device. When a recipient opens a message, the application decrypts on the device so that it can be displayed. The operating system also manages access to several functions, including notifications, screenshots, accessibility services and files. An AI agent with the necessary permissions can potentially use these functions to read information displayed by another application. It does not need to obtain the encryption keys or compromise the messaging service. This creates a distinction between the security of an application and the security of the environment in which it operates. Signal can control how messages are encrypted, stored and transmitted within its application. However, it has limited control over what the operating system allows other applications to do with information displayed on the screen.

ALSO READ: AI's rise puts the human touch back in demand at global workplaces The problem also extends beyond Signal. Any application displaying sensitive information could face similar risks if an AI agent has sufficient access to the device. This could include encrypted messaging services, email applications, financial applications and password managers. The level of exposure will depend on the operating system, the permissions granted and how an AI agent accesses information. Signal introduces restrictions to block AI access On November 20, Signal announced new measures to prevent AI assistants from capturing private conversations through screenshots and screen-reading capabilities. The restrictions are enabled by default and apply to iOS 27 and Android devices where Signal can detect an AI assistant attempting to access the application's screen.

On iOS, Signal prevents screenshots within the application to restrict access by Apple's Siri AI features. On supported Android devices, it detects attempts by AI assistants to access screen content and automatically enables its Screen Security setting. Users can disable the restrictions if they want to retain the ability to take screenshots. However, Signal warns that doing so could expose conversations to AI agents. The changes follow Signal's earlier efforts to prevent Microsoft's Recall feature from capturing screenshots of private conversations on Windows 11. Signal President Meredith Whittaker said in a blog post that the growing integration of AI agents into operating systems was making it difficult for independent application developers to maintain their privacy protections.

However, the company has acknowledged that screenshot restrictions do not address every possible route through which an AI agent could access application data. An agent might still retrieve information stored on a device through filesystem access or other operating system functions. Signal also said it cannot reliably implement similar screenshot protections on macOS because of limitations in Apple's available developer interfaces. For Mac users, Signal has recommended adding the application to the Excluded Apps section under System Settings and Siri to prevent proactive access to message content by Siri AI. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has welcomed Signal's move, noting that the restrictions are enabled by default. It has also called on operating system developers to provide application developers with clearer ways to prevent AI tools from accessing sensitive information.

Apple changes Mac permissions as AI agents gain access Apple has also begun changing how applications obtain access to information and functions on Mac computers, following concerns about AI agents using broad system permissions. In October, the company said it would revise macOS privacy controls after reports that Meta's Muse could access private messages through accessibility and screenshot tools. On November 16, Apple announced changes to the Device Control and Data Access, and Full Disk Access settings in macOS 27.3 beta 2. The changes split Device Control and Data Access into two separate permissions: System & App Protection Override and Accessibility. Apple will also provide users with more information about the data and controls an application can access before they grant permission.

Under the revised system, users will be encouraged to restrict access to specific applications or folders rather than grant broader permissions. They will also have the option to configure applications to request permission every time access is required. Apple is introducing a transparency indicator to show when an application is controlling another application through System & App Protection Override. The changes are aimed at making users more aware of the access they grant to applications, particularly those using AI agents to interact with files and other software. In its release notes for the new macOS developer beta, Apple said applications with extensive access to a Mac could put all the data stored on the computer at risk, including files, messages, emails and browsing history.

Apple's changes do not prevent users from installing AI agents or granting them access. Instead, they introduce additional controls and warnings around the permissions these applications request. Permissions granted before the update will also remain in effect. The problem with permissions granted to AI agents The incidents involving Muse highlight a wider issue with how permissions are handled when an application uses AI agents. Users typically grant permissions to applications to enable specific functions. Access to notifications, for instance, can help an application display or manage alerts. Accessibility permissions allow software to interact with elements on a device's screen. However, an AI agent designed to perform tasks across applications may use these permissions for several different purposes. This can expose information beyond the application or service for which the permission was originally granted.

There is also a difference between an application having access to information and an AI agent processing that information on a user's behalf. An AI assistant that reads a notification or captures a screenshot can extract the text, store it in a local database or send it to a remote server for processing, depending on how its system is designed. Once the information leaves the encrypted messaging application, its original privacy protections may no longer apply. This also raises questions about how long the information is retained, whether it is used to improve AI models and which services or systems can access it.