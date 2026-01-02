CES 2026: Samsung unveils Freestyle+ projector with AI visual adjustment

The Freestyle+ will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to January 9. Samsung has not shared availability details yet, but the projector is expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

Samsung Freestyle+: Details

The Freestyle+ continues with the same cylindrical, rotatable design that allows projection on walls, ceilings or floors, but now adds several software-driven upgrades under what Samsung calls AI OptiScreen. The system automatically adjusts the image based on the environment, aiming to reduce manual setup.

Key features include automatic keystone correction for uneven or angled surfaces, real-time autofocus to maintain clarity while the projector is moved, and screen fitting when used with compatible projection surfaces. The projector can also analyse wall colour and texture to adjust output for clearer visuals. Additionally, Samsung has increased brightness to 430 ISO lumens, nearly doubling the output of the previous model.