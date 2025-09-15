Monday, September 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iOS 26 to add Apple Fitness app's heart rate tracking for Powerbeats Pro 2

iOS 26 to add Apple Fitness app's heart rate tracking for Powerbeats Pro 2

Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 update brings in-ear heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, step count and gesture-based Siri control, matching features of AirPods Pro 3

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 users will soon be able to track their heart rate in real time through the Apple Fitness app across 50 different workout types. Apple is rolling out the iOS 26 update today (September 15), which will expand Fitness app integration for the earbuds, according to 9To5Mac.
 
So far, Powerbeats Pro 2 users could only access these metrics in the Apple Health app or third-party platforms such as Nike Run Club. With the update, heart rate data will also sync directly to Apple Fitness and Fitness Plus, showing metrics such as heart rate and calories burned on screen.
 

What’s new with Powerbeats Pro 2

Along with Fitness integration, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will gain:
  • A new algorithm for faster heart rate readings.
  • Step counting during workouts.
  • Ability to track heart rate with just one earbud in use.
  • Notifications suggesting how to adjust fit for better accuracy.
  • Hands-free Siri gestures, letting users nod yes or no to respond to calls, texts and alerts.
Both the Powerbeats Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 feature in-ear optical sensors for heart rate monitoring, pulsing over 100 times per second to track blood flow.

Design and features

The Powerbeats Pro 2 retain their ear-hook design, tested with around 1,000 athletes, and ship with five ear tip sizes from extra-small to extra-large. Reinforced with nickel-titanium alloy hooks and rated IPX4 for sweat and water resistance, the earbuds are designed for workouts.
 
Key features include:
  • Apple H2 chip for performance and power efficiency.
  • Personalised spatial audio with head tracking.
  • Transparency mode and adaptive EQ for tailored sound.
  • Physical controls, including volume rockers and multifunction buttons.
  • Three microphones and a voice accelerometer per bud for clearer calls.

Connectivity and battery

The earbuds work with both iOS and Android. Apple users get features such as one-touch pairing, automatic switching, audio sharing, hands-free Siri and Find My integration. The Beats app on Android offers pairing, HR controls, customisable buttons, battery widgets, device tracking and firmware updates.
 
Battery life is rated at 10 hours per earbud, with a total of 45 hours using the case. The wireless charging case also supports fast charging, delivering 90 minutes of playback from a 5-minute top-up.

Pricing

  • Beats Powerbeats Pro2: Rs 29,900
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3: Rs 25,900

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

