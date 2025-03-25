Realme P3 Ultra 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chip, the Realme P3 Ultra features features for improving the gaming experience. This includes bypass charging features and more. Starting at Rs 26,999 the smartphone is available on the company’s website and select platforms. Customers can avail of introductory offers, including bank discount and trade-in deals. Here are the details:

Realme P3 Ultra: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

Colours: Glowing Lunar White, Neptune Blue and Orion Red

Realme P3 Ultra: Availability and offers

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Realme's website and e-commerce platform Flipkart and at select offline retail stores.

As for the introductory offer, there is a discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. In addition, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

Realme P3 Ultra: Details

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tab S10 FE could launch in April: What to expect The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. In collaboration with Krafton, the developer behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Realme has optimised the device's performance specifically for gaming. Additionally, the phone features bypass charging, which allows users to play games while charging without the concern of overheating.

Measuring 7.38mm in thickness, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G features a 1.5K resolution quad-curved AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz. It sports a 6000mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging. For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP primary Sony IMX896 camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back.

Here are the full specifications: