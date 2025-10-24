Friday, October 24, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip for mid-range phones: What's new

Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip offers 36 per cent faster CPU, 59 per cent improved GPU, 144 FPS gaming, and 200MP photos for mid-range smartphones

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

US-based chipmaker Qualcomm has unveiled its latest mid-range mobile platform, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip. Built on a 4nm process node, the new chip is said to offer improved CPU and GPU performance, as well as support for 200MP photos and high-resolution video. According to Qualcomm, the new chip is designed to deliver faster performance, better gaming, and improved photography.

How does the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 compare to the previous generation?

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 offers up to 36 per cent better CPU performance and 59 per cent faster GPU performance compared to the last-generation Snapdragon 6-series platform. This translates to faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and more responsive overall performance. Gaming performance also gets a boost, with support for up to 144 FPS at FHD+ resolution, enhanced graphics with Variable Rate Shading, and reduced touch latency via Qualcomm Game Quick Touch. 
 

What is new with Snapdragon 6s Gen 4?

  • High-resolution capture: Support for 200MP photos and high-resolution video with hardware-accelerated Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR). Qualcomm said that this will ensure sharp, detailed images even in low-light conditions.
  • Enhanced gaming: Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, combined with Variable Rate Shading for improved graphics and Game Quick Touch for reduced latency. 
  • Connectivity: Qualcomm 5G Modem-RF System supports Release 16 5G, while FastConnect delivers Wi-Fi 6 and 6E connectivity with speeds up to 2.9 Gbps.
  • Audio and media enhancements: The platform supports Snapdragon Sound technology, which the company said improves audio quality across devices.

What smartphones will feature the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4?

Qualcomm has not yet confirmed specific devices that will launch with the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, but the platform is likely aimed at mid-range smartphones from global brands. According to a report by Gizmochina, brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, and Motorola are expected to feature the new chip in their upcoming models.

Topics : Qualcomm Snapdragon Qualcomm smartphone

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

