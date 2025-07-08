OnePlus Nord 5 series set to launch on July 8: Livestream, what to expect

OnePlus is set to host its “Summer Launch” event in India on July 8, where it will unveil the Nord 5 series smartphones along with a new pair of wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 4. The series includes the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5 smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications, including camera details and AI features. Here is all you need to know:
OnePlus Summer Launch: Event details
- Date: July 8, 2025
- Time: 2:00 PM IST
- Livestream: OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel
Event updates will also be available on Amazon India and OnePlus India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.
OnePlus Nord 5 series: Key specifications
OnePlus Nord 5
The Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor built on a 4nm process, paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It will feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 116-degree field of view. On the front, the device will sport a 50MP Samsung JN5 camera with autofocus.
The phone will also offer:
Upgraded LivePhoto support with Ultra HDR
BGMI gameplay at 90fps, with interpolation up to 144fps
Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system for thermal management during heavy usage
Expected specifications:
- Display: 6.74-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- RAM: LPDDR5X
- Rear cameras: 50MP (Sony LYT700, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 100W wired
OnePlus Nord CE5
The Nord CE5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and support for bypass charging to reduce heat during usage.
It will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 rear camera with OIS and a 16MP front camera. The device will support 4K video recording at 60fps, RAW HDR, and Real Tone technology for improved detail and colour accuracy.
Expected specifications:
- Display: 6.7-inch OLED, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear cameras: 50MP (Sony LYT-600, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 7,100mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
OnePlus Buds 4: What to expect
Alongside its smartphones, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earbuds, featuring:
- Real-time adaptive ANC with noise reduction up to 55dB over a 5,500Hz range
- Dual drivers: 6mm tweeter + 11mm woofer
- Dual DACs for improved audio processing
- Hi-Res Audio support via LHDC 5.0 codec
- 3D Spatial Audio for immersive sound
- Adaptive Mode
- AI Translation
- Slide gestures
- Steady Connect
- Google Fast Pair
- Dual-Device Connection
Colour options: Zen Green and Storm Gray
