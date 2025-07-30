Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

Want your Instagram profile to reflect your current mood or music taste? Here is a quick guide for Android and iOS users to add songs to their bio, no third-party apps needed

Instagram

Instagram (Image: Freepik)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram’s bio section has always served as brief digital snapshots. Essentially, it is a space where users express who they are through a few words, emojis, links, or hashtags. But last year, Instagram added another layer of expression – Music. Instagram rolled out a feature that allowed users to add a song directly to their profile, making bios feel a bit more personal, emotional, or fun, depending on the track.
 
The song appears beneath the user bio and does not autoplay, meaning visitors can choose if they want to hear it or not. Whether you want to share your favourite artist, current mood, or a trending track, the setup is straightforward and does not require any third-party apps. Here is how to add music to your Instagram bio using just the app.
 

How Android users can add music to their Instagram bio

  • Open Instagram and tap on your profile picture in the bottom right bar to go to your profile.
  • Tap “Edit profile”, then tap “Add Music to your profile.”
  • Search for your favourite song or browse the “For you” section for recommendations.
  • Tap the song audio you'd like to add to your profile and then tap “Next.”
  • Select a 30-second part from the song that will be added to your profile.
  • Tap “Done.”
Note: To listen to a song on your, or other people's profile, click on the play button next to the song name to hear the song clip.

Also Read

Meta introduces new teen account protections

Meta adds new protections for teens, children across platforms: What's new

Siddaramaiah

Meta apologises for faulty Kannada translations after CM's complaint

Meta's Imagine Me feature

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' now available in India: What is it and how to use it

Scrolling

Why you can't stop scrolling: Zombie scrolling is hijacking your attention

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro review: Content creator in me liked it for these reasons

How iOS users can add music to their Instagram bio

  • Open Instagram and tap on your profile picture in the bottom right bar to go to your profile.
  • Tap “Edit profile,” then tap “Add music to your profile.”
  • Click on Pick a song for your profile.
  • Search for your favourite song or browse the “For you” section for recommendations.
  • Tap the song audio that you'd like to add to your profile and then tap “Done.” Akin to Android, you get to choose the 30-second part of the song that you want on your profile.
If users wish to remove a song from their profile, then they can do so by clicking on the song on their profile and then tapping on “Remove profile song.”

More From This Section

youtube

YouTube to use AI to detect and restrict underage accounts: How it works

Vivo X Fold 5 running Origin Workbench platform

Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable goes on sale with introductory offers

BGMI

Krafton releases July 30 redeem codes for BGMI: How to win in-game rewards

iOS 18.6 update

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6 update to eligible iPhone models: What's new

AI Mode with video input, PDF support and Canvas

Google expands AI Mode with video input, PDF support and Canvas: What's new

Topics : Technology News Instagram Android Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon