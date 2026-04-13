Elon Musk's X to launch standalone 'XChat' for iPhone, iPads: What's coming

X is preparing to launch its new standalone messaging app, XChat, for iPhone and iPad users. According to its listing on the App Store, the app is currently available for pre-order and is expected to be available for download on April 17. Based on the listing, XChat will bring features such as encrypted messaging, disappearing chats and support for large group conversations, marking a shift from X’s existing in-app direct messaging system.

What XChat is and how it is different from messaging on X

According to a report from Engadget, XChat is not related to the older Internet Relay Chat (IRC)-based service that shared a similar name. Instead, it is a new messaging platform built specifically for users of X.

ALSO READ: Meta says content norms for teenagers further tightened on Instagram The app marks a shift from X’s existing direct messaging system, which was earlier expected to receive an upgrade within the main app itself. Back in mid-2025, X's chief, Elon Musk, reportedly announced plans for a redesigned DM system with encryption and a new architecture. However, instead of integrating it into X, the company has now developed a separate app. XChat: Features End-to-end encryption: According to the company, messages are secured with encryption, meaning only the sender and receiver can read them. This helps keep conversations private and protected from third parties. Edit and delete messages: The company noted that users can modify or remove messages even after sending them. Deleting a message removes it for everyone in the chat, giving more control over conversations. Screenshot blocking: The app will include an option to prevent screenshots, helping users avoid others saving or sharing sensitive chats without permission. Disappearing messages: Users can enable messages to automatically disappear within five minutes. This feature may be useful for sharing temporary or sensitive information that shouldn’t stay in chat history. Large group chats: XChat will support group conversations with up to 481 members, which could be suitable for communities, teams or large discussions. Cross-device calling: In addition to text messaging, the app will allow users to make calls across devices, expanding its use beyond standard chat functionality. ALSO READ: Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods