Physical AI explained: Why a bigger shakeup may be round the corner

Yet, as Nadiminti points out, “Adoption of physical AI in India and globally is still at a very early stage, with a large share of such operations continuing to be manual.” However as enterprises aim to be globally competitive, more physical AI systems will be deployed. “Any new technology only helps amplify our capabilities. AI-driven robots are the way forward. Today Indian manufacturing in electronics has low local value addition and is mostly assembly of imported components. That’s partly because of lack of tech deployment compared to global best,” explains Deepak NG, managing director, Dassault Systèmes India. The French software company provides software to create virtual twins (virtual replicas) of products, processes and systems for industries like automotive, aerospace, defense and life sciences. The India division aids in design, simulation, and manufacturing innovation.