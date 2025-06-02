Monday, June 02, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCLTech partners with UiPath to drive AI automation for global enterprises

HCLTech partners with UiPath to drive AI automation for global enterprises

The partnership will automate business processes with less need for human intervention, says HCLTech

Aman Sahu New Delhi
Jun 02 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

IT major HCLTech on Monday announced a partnership with US software firm UiPath to accelerate AI-led agentic automation for the latter’s customers globally.
 
The company said the partnership will automate business processes with less need for human intervention.
 
"HCLTech will support this partnership with pre-configured AI agents and controls to ensure seamless deployment and scalability. The partnership aims to enhance business agility, optimise workforce efficiency, and deliver faster returns on business process automation investments for global enterprises," the company said.
 
HCLTech further said it will establish an AI lab with UiPath in India to develop industry-focused solutions. It will also support UiPath customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. 
 

"As we shift towards a new era with agentic AI, agentic automation will be critical to provide businesses with the speed and agility to transform operations and unlock new business potential," said Ashim Gupta, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, UiPath.
 
"Partnering with HCLTech allows UiPath to extend the power of its AI-powered automation to enterprises globally, accelerating intelligent transformation at scale. With HCLTech's deep expertise in AI, automation, and industry solutions, UiPath customers will benefit from best-in-class implementation and business impact," Gupta added.
 
Raghu Kidambi, corporate vice president and global head, digital process operations, HCLTech, said: “By co-creating next-gen AI-powered solutions with UiPath, HCLTech is setting new benchmarks for agentic autonomous operations that unlock unprecedented efficiency, agility, and innovation for enterprises.”
 
"Our proven expertise in hyper automation, AI, and cloud-first architectures helps us provide industry-specific and advanced automation solutions at scale," Kidambi added.
   

Artificial intelligence HCLTech IT Industry

Jun 02 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

