Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Check discount, bank offers on smartphones, TVs, more

Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale is live on the company's website till June 8. Customers can avail discounts, bank offers and exchange bonus on select smartphones, TVs, tablets and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Xiaomi has announced discount offers on its range of smartphones, tablets, TVs and ecosystem devices, as part of Xiaomi Upgrade Days sale. During the sale period, Xiaomi’s flagship 15 Ultra smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 99,999, down from its launch price of Rs 109,999. The company is also offering bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on select bank cards, and exchange bonus up to Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals.
 
Customers can avail these offers while purchasing Xiaomi products from the company’s official website till June 8. Xiaomi said that beyond the headline offers, customers can take part in several events such as “Spin the Wheel” to get a flat discount on all purchases, and “One Minute Deals” which will be live each day during the sale period at 12 pm. 

Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Offers on smartphones

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: 
  • Offer price: Rs 99,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 10,000
Xiaomi 15: 
  • Offer price: Rs 59,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
Redmi Note 14 Pro plus:
  • Offer price: Rs 27,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 2000
  • Exchange bonus: Rs 3000
Redmi Note 14 Pro:
  • Offer price: Rs 21,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 2000
  • Exchange bonus: Rs 3000
Redmi Note 14:
  • Offer price: Rs 15,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 1000
  • Exchange bonus: Rs 2000
Redmi 13 5G:
  • Offer price: Rs 12,999
Besides these models, Xiaomi is also offering discounts on Redmi A4 5G, Redmi 14C 5G, and Redmi A5 smartphones. 

Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Offers on TVs

Xiaomi QLED TV Series:
  • Offer price: Rs 13,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 1000
Xiaomi 4K TV Series:
  • Offer price: Rs 24,499
  • Bank discount: Rs 2000

Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Other

During the sale period, Xiaomi Pad 7 tablet will be available at a discounted price of Rs 26,999 onwards. There is also a bank discount of Rs 1000.
 
There are also offers on Redmi Buds 6 wireless earbuds, Redmi Watch Move and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10K.

Topics :XiaomiRedmiXiaomi 5G smartphone

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

