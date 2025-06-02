OnePlus Pad 3 with Open Canvas, Qualcomm SD 8 Elite set to launch on June 5

China’s OnePlus has announced that it will launch its Pad 3 tablet on June 5 across North America, Europe, and the UK. Ahead of the global launch, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 3 will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and support Open Canvas for split-screen multitasking with up to three apps.

The Pad 3 is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which debuted in China last month. While OnePlus has not yet shared details regarding its India launch, the tablet is expected to arrive in the country soon.

OnePlus Pad 3: What to expect The OnePlus Pad 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and could be offered with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The tablet is expected to sport a 13.2-inch LCD display with a 3.4K resolution and support for an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. If it follows the Pad 2 Pro’s specifications, it may also offer Dolby Vision HDR support on compatible streaming platforms. ALSO READ: OnePlus introduces new AI features, Gemini integration with apps, and more In terms of optics, the tablet could include a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Powering the device may be a 12,140mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. Other notable features could include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC (Near Field Communication) support.