OnePlus Pad 3 with Open Canvas, Qualcomm SD 8 Elite set to launch on June 5

The OnePlus Pad 3 is expected to run Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 out of the box and could include several AI-powered features recently introduced as part of the OnePlus AI suite

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
China’s OnePlus has announced that it will launch its Pad 3 tablet on June 5 across North America, Europe, and the UK. Ahead of the global launch, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 3 will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and support Open Canvas for split-screen multitasking with up to three apps.
 
The Pad 3 is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which debuted in China last month. While OnePlus has not yet shared details regarding its India launch, the tablet is expected to arrive in the country soon.

OnePlus Pad 3: What to expect

The OnePlus Pad 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and could be offered with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The tablet is expected to sport a 13.2-inch LCD display with a 3.4K resolution and support for an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. If it follows the Pad 2 Pro’s specifications, it may also offer Dolby Vision HDR support on compatible streaming platforms.
In terms of optics, the tablet could include a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Powering the device may be a 12,140mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. Other notable features could include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC (Near Field Communication) support.
The OnePlus Pad 3 is expected to run Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 out of the box and may come with several AI-powered features recently introduced as part of the OnePlus AI suite.

OnePlus Pad 3: Expected specifications

  • Display: 13.2-inch LCD, 3.4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 13MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 12,140mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired
  • Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaTabletsTechnology

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

