Twitch adds vertical stream option, expands 2K video support, and more

To support emerging creators, Twitch will begin offering access to selected monetisation and community-building tools before they reach affiliate status

Twitch Con 2025
Twitch Con 2025
Sweta Kumari
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Streaming platform Twitch is marking its 10th anniversary with a series of major updates aimed at enhancing how users stream and view content on the platform. Announced at TwitchCon Europe, these updates include the introduction of vertical livestreaming, enabling creators to deliver a more immersive viewing experience on mobile devices. Additionally, Twitch is expanding beta access to 2K (1440p) resolution streaming, offering sharper and higher-quality visuals.
 
Beyond these updates, Twitch is also introducing several additional features, as outlined below:

Twitch: What is new

Vertical streaming
 
Twitch is introducing vertical livestreaming, allowing users to stream in both horizontal and vertical formats simultaneously via dual-format streaming. This will enable a more optimised viewing experience regardless of the device in use. The updated layout also simplifies viewer interaction, making it easier to support creators through subscriptions, gift subs, and Bits — all while in full-screen mode.
 
2K videos
 
The platform is expanding beta access to 1440p (2K) streaming, which will use the new HEVC codec to deliver sharper visuals without requiring increased bandwidth. The improved broadcasting feature will also enhance playback smoothness by dynamically adjusting video quality based on each viewer’s internet connection. 
Combos
 
Twitch is launching Combos, an interactive feature that allows viewers to celebrate key moments — such as major wins or humorous incidents — using Bits. With a single tap, the community can join in and build a combo that triggers on-screen effects like DancingDinos or CutieCats. The feature is designed to make streams more engaging and memorable.
 
Combos are currently in closed beta and will be rolled out to more creators in the near future.
 
Streamer-led sub promotions
 
Streamers will now be able to initiate their own gift subscription promotions. Partners and Affiliates will be granted 70 promotional hours annually, which they can distribute across up to seven events. Initially, promotions will be limited to 35 per cent discounts on bundles of five or more gift subs, though additional promotion types are being explored.
 
This feature will be rolled out in beta over the coming weeks.
 
Monetisation for more streamers
 
To support emerging creators, Twitch will begin offering access to selected monetisation and community-building tools before they reach affiliate status. This adjustment is intended to assist newer streamers in engaging audiences and expanding their reach more effectively. 
Pause, Rewind, Resume
 
Twitch is introducing a new rewind feature, enabling users to return to a missed segment of a live stream, then resume and rejoin the stream in real time. The feature will be tested with a limited group of users later this summer as Twitch refines its implementation.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

