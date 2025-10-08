Activision extends Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta till October 9: Report

Call of Duty Black Ops 7’s open beta, which was supposed to culminate today at 10:30 pm (IST), has now reportedly been extended for 24 hours. According to a report by IGN India, the American video game publisher behind the Call of Duty franchise, Activision, confirmed that they are extending the Black Ops 7 beta to 9:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 9. For the uninitiated, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will be released on November 14

According to IGN India, Activision said, “The reaction to the Black Ops 7 Beta so far has been awesome to see! Whether you’re calling in Nukes in Multiplayer or going for high rounds in Zombies Survival, there’s plenty to jump into, and we've had a ton of fun playing alongside everyone. On behalf of all of us at Treyarch, we’re truly grateful for your feedback so far... and speaking of which, we heard you might want a little more, so we’re extending the Black Ops 7 Beta to 9 am PT on Thursday, October 9!”

Call of Duty Black Ops 7’s open beta went live on October 5, whereas the customers who pre-ordered the game got early access to the beta version from October 2 itself. ALSO READ: Call of Duty Black Ops 7 open beta live: New modes, maps, levels unlocked Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta: Highlights Multiplayer maps Cortex

Exposure

Forge

Training Course

Imprint

Blackheart Multiplayer modes Team Deathmatch, Hardcore Team Deathmatch

Domination, Hardcore Domination

Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed

Moshpit, Open Moshpit, Open Hardcore Moshpit, Open Search and Destroy Zombies Survival mode Features include Wisp Tea Perk-a-Cola

Fire Works Ammo Mod

Toxic Growth Field Upgrade

