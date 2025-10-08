Home / Technology / Tech News / Activision extends Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta till October 9: Report

Activision extends Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta till October 9: Report

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta, originally set to end today, will reportedly continue for an additional day

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Call of Duty Black Ops 7’s open beta, which was supposed to culminate today at 10:30 pm (IST), has now reportedly been extended for 24 hours. According to a report by IGN India, the American video game publisher behind the Call of Duty franchise, Activision, confirmed that they are extending the Black Ops 7 beta to 9:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 9. For the uninitiated, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will be released on November 14.
 
According to IGN India, Activision said, “The reaction to the Black Ops 7 Beta so far has been awesome to see! Whether you’re calling in Nukes in Multiplayer or going for high rounds in Zombies Survival, there’s plenty to jump into, and we've had a ton of fun playing alongside everyone. On behalf of all of us at Treyarch, we’re truly grateful for your feedback so far... and speaking of which, we heard you might want a little more, so we’re extending the Black Ops 7 Beta to 9 am PT on Thursday, October 9!”
 
Call of Duty Black Ops 7’s open beta went live on October 5, whereas the customers who pre-ordered the game got early access to the beta version from October 2 itself. 

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta: Highlights

Multiplayer maps

  • Cortex
  • Exposure
  • Forge
  • Training Course
  • Imprint
  • Blackheart

Multiplayer modes

  • Team Deathmatch, Hardcore Team Deathmatch
  • Domination, Hardcore Domination
  • Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed
  • Moshpit, Open Moshpit, Open Hardcore Moshpit, Open Search and Destroy

Zombies Survival mode

Features include 
  • Wisp Tea Perk-a-Cola
  • Fire Works Ammo Mod
  • Toxic Growth Field Upgrade
  • Wall Jumps

Progression and unlocks (Levels 1–30):

  • Weapons: M15 Mod 0, Ryden 45K, Mk. 78, VS Recon, M10 Breacher, Jager 45, Flatline Mk. II melee, MXR-17, RC-XD, M8A1, UAV, Dravec 45, HKDs, A.R.C. M1 launcher, Active Camo, Peacekeeper MK1, Gravemaker
  • Scorestreaks: UAV, VTOL Warship, Watchdog Helo, Rhino
  • Perks: Gunfighter, Engineer, Ninja, Vendetta, Looper, Hunter’s Instinct
  • Tactical equipment: LT53 Kazimir, Psych Grenade, Needle Drone, Squad Link
  • Zombies-specific upgrades: Shadow Rift, Brain Rot, Aether Shroud, Mangler Cannon
  • Cosmetic rewards: Beta Player emblem, Beta Maverick Operator Skin, Beta Survivor loading screen, Beta Conqueror calling card, Beta Legend weapon blueprint
  • Augments: 192 planned for launch; 66 new ones plus progress carried from Black Ops 6

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

