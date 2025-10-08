Activision extends Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta till October 9: Report

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta: Highlights
Multiplayer maps
- Cortex
- Exposure
- Forge
- Training Course
- Imprint
- Blackheart
Multiplayer modes
- Team Deathmatch, Hardcore Team Deathmatch
- Domination, Hardcore Domination
- Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed
- Moshpit, Open Moshpit, Open Hardcore Moshpit, Open Search and Destroy
Zombies Survival mode
- Wisp Tea Perk-a-Cola
- Fire Works Ammo Mod
- Toxic Growth Field Upgrade
- Wall Jumps
Progression and unlocks (Levels 1–30):
- Weapons: M15 Mod 0, Ryden 45K, Mk. 78, VS Recon, M10 Breacher, Jager 45, Flatline Mk. II melee, MXR-17, RC-XD, M8A1, UAV, Dravec 45, HKDs, A.R.C. M1 launcher, Active Camo, Peacekeeper MK1, Gravemaker
- Scorestreaks: UAV, VTOL Warship, Watchdog Helo, Rhino
- Perks: Gunfighter, Engineer, Ninja, Vendetta, Looper, Hunter’s Instinct
- Tactical equipment: LT53 Kazimir, Psych Grenade, Needle Drone, Squad Link
- Zombies-specific upgrades: Shadow Rift, Brain Rot, Aether Shroud, Mangler Cannon
- Cosmetic rewards: Beta Player emblem, Beta Maverick Operator Skin, Beta Survivor loading screen, Beta Conqueror calling card, Beta Legend weapon blueprint
- Augments: 192 planned for launch; 66 new ones plus progress carried from Black Ops 6
