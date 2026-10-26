Fake iPhone Duo offers hit premium buyers as scammers exploit launch hype

As new smartphones hit the market, scammers are using fake sales to exploit buyer interest. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has identified fraudulent websites offering discounts, preorders and availability checks for Apple 's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo. These schemes seek buyers' personal information and could expose them to financial fraud.

The iPhone Duo went on sale on October 23 and Kaspersky said it had detected several fraudulent offers targeting users across different regions. The websites mimic Apple's visual style and advertise discounts, preorders and product availability checks to appear legitimate. They ask buyers for details such as names, email addresses, phone numbers and shipping addresses. Some do not seek payment information upfront, instead claiming that a representative will contact the buyer later to confirm the order and payment. This approach makes the scam seem credible while giving fraudsters details to target buyers later.

Fake discounts and countdown timers According to the report, one English-language website advertised what it claimed was a 25 per cent discount on the iPhone Duo. The site copied elements of Apple's visual style and displayed a countdown timer suggesting that the offer would expire in 30 minutes. The timer was designed to create urgency and encourage visitors to act before checking whether the seller was genuine. The website asked users to submit contact information and a shipping address. It did not request card details at that stage but said a manager would contact the customer to confirm delivery arrangements and payment.

Kaspersky mentioned that this type of process can be the first step in a fraudulent scheme that ultimately results in financial loss. A short deadline and an unusually large discount can make an offer attractive to buyers who want a new device as soon as it becomes available. However, such pressure also leaves less time to check the seller, website address and terms of purchase. Fake preorder pages in different languages Kaspersky also identified multilingual websites that let visitors choose a language and, in one case, the currency for a purchase. One page displayed information about the iPhone Duo and invited users to place a preorder.

To appear legitimate, the site claimed that customers would be redirected to Apple's official website. According to Kaspersky, that was not what happened. A page that resembles a familiar retailer's website or promises to send customers to an official store should not be treated as proof that the offer is genuine. The firm also found a fraudulent offer aimed at Portuguese-speaking users. Instead of taking buyers through a conventional checkout, the site attempted to move the conversation to a messaging app. It asked visitors for the phone number linked to their WhatsApp account and their email address so that the seller could supposedly check product availability.

ALSO READ: OPPO Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max now on sale in India: Price, offers, specs Sharing those details can expose buyers to follow-up messages and social-engineering attempts. Scammers may use the information to pose as a seller, request payment or encourage victims to share further details. Similar scams appeared before The iPhone Duo cases follow tactics Kaspersky reported during Apple's iPhone 17 launch in September 2025. In a report published on September 16, 2025 the company said it had identified fake websites, bogus lotteries and fraudulent product-tester recruitment schemes exploiting interest in the new phone. According to Kaspersky's 2025 report on iPhone 17 scams, counterfeit websites offered preorders before the phone sold out and captured bank card details at checkout.

Other schemes promised free iPhones through online lotteries. Users were asked to complete surveys, provide details such as email addresses and phone numbers, and pay a supposed delivery or service fee. Kaspersky also identified fake tester opportunities that sought contact information and shipping addresses and in some cases asked people to pay a delivery fee for devices that would never arrive. ABP News reported in March 2026 that Alibaba listings offered the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for Rs 6,006, against its official price of Rs 1,39,999, raising concerns about fake deals targeting premium-phone buyers. In April 2025, Kaspersky reported that counterfeit Android phones sold online at discounted prices came with the Triada Trojan malware pre-installed. More than 2,600 users were affected, with the malware capable of stealing accounts, intercepting messages and manipulating cryptocurrency transactions.

ALSO READ: Artificial intelligence's next big bottleneck in India is a very small chip The reports describe different ways scammers exploit attention around a high-profile phone launch. In the iPhone 17 cases, some sites sought card details or fees directly. In the iPhone Duo cases, some first sought contact and delivery information or tried to move discussions to WhatsApp. Both reports describe offers that imitate legitimate sales channels and use early access, discounts or giveaways to attract buyers. Why personal information matters A fake store does not need to take payment at the first step to put a buyer at risk. Names, email addresses, phone numbers and delivery details can give scammers material for more convincing follow-up messages. A person who has already expressed interest in a phone may be more likely to believe a message claiming to confirm an order, arrange delivery or resolve a payment issue.

Olga Altukhova, senior web content analyst at Kaspersky, said scammers move quickly when a flagship device launches because excitement can lower buyers' caution. She said the campaigns are designed to look credible before moving the target into a private exchange, where it may be harder to verify the offer. Once scammers have these details, they can send fake order confirmations, delivery updates or payment requests to trick buyers into clicking malicious links, sharing banking details or revealing one-time passwords (OTPs). They may also impersonate customer support representatives on calls or messaging apps to build trust and pressure buyers into making payments.

How buyers can protect themselves Cyber Crime Unit, Delhi Police has also previously warned that scammers create fake shopping websites that imitate established brands, including mobile phone companies, and advertise products at steep discounts to lure buyers. According to its advisory, victims may pay for products that are never delivered, receive used or different items, or be asked for additional payments under the pretext of handling charges or taxes. The police also cautioned that such websites can capture debit and credit card details, which may be sold on the dark web. Kaspersky recommends buying new devices only from official stores and reputable retailers. Before entering personal information, buyers should check the website address carefully and look for misspellings in the domain or organisation's name. They should also avoid following links in unsolicited messages or advertisements promising unusually attractive deals.