OPPO Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max now on sale in India: Price, offers, specs

OPPO’s flagship Find X10 series smartphones are now available in India, comprising the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max. The smartphones feature 200MP rear cameras, batteries of up to 8,000mAh and run on the company's ColorOS 17 software. The Find X10 Pro Max is powered by 2nm architecture-based MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, while the standard Find X10 comes with the 3nm Dimensity 9600M. Alongside the smartphones, OPPO has also introduced the Pad Mini tablet, Enco X4 earbuds and a power bank, expanding its connected device portfolio.

OPPO Find X10 series: Price and variants

OPPO Find X10 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,39,999

OPPO Find X10 (12GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 1,69,999

Colours: Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max (12GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 1,99,999

Colours: Titanium Grey and Luna White

Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit: Rs 24,999

OPPO Find X10 series: Offers

Cashback and exchange benefits: Up to Rs 38,000.

Complimentary gift box: Select buyers can get a gift box which includes the OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro, along with a power bank or phone case without any additional cost.

Bundle offer on OPPO Enco X4: Customers can avail Rs 1000 discount on the OPPO Enco X4 under the bundle offer, valid from 13 October to 11 November.

Additional ecosystem benefits: Buyers can also get access to the Jio 12-month Canva Pro subscription benefit and a Google AI Pro offer.

OPPO Find X10 series: Specifications and features

OPPO Find X10

The OPPO Find X10 has a 6.59-inch display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The phone supports Dolby Vision and can dim to 1 nit for viewing in low-light conditions.

The camera system includes a dual 200MP setup, developed with Hasselblad. OPPO says its LUMO True Image Engine and True Colour Camera are designed to improve colour reproduction and preserve details across different lighting conditions. The phone supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second across its rear cameras, while the main and telephoto cameras also support 4K at 120fps and 8K at 30fps.

The phone is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor and packs an 8,000mAh battery. It supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

ALSO READ: This IT role key to the AI pivot is likely to be the most coveted in India It runs Android 17-based ColorOS 17, which introduces AI Mind Pilot with Agent Mode for working with photos and files and carrying out multi-step tasks. Other software features include AI-assisted photo editing and AI Call Guard.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

The Find X10 Pro Max is the higher-end model in the series. It has a 6.78-inch display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, peak brightness of 3,600 nits and Dolby Vision support.

Its main highlight is a triple 200MP rear camera system. The setup comprises a 200MP ultra-wide camera, a 200MP main camera using Samsung ISOCELL HPC sensor, and a 200MP telephoto camera.

The camera system supports 4K video at 60fps and 120fps, as well as 8K recording at 30fps across all three rear cameras. Other features include Dolby Vision, O-Log2 and Open Gate Capture. OPPO also offers a separate Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for additional optical magnification.

ALSO READ: Apple 'Pro and tell' event this week: OLED MacBook Pro, iPad mini expected The phone runs on MediaTek's 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro processor and packs an 8,000mAh battery. It supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with vapour chamber cooling for thermal management.

OPPO Pad Mini, OPPO Enco X4 and more: Details

OPPO Pad Mini (8GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 94,999

OPPO Enco X4: Rs 19,999

OPPO Power Bank: Rs 2,199.

OPPO Pad Mini: The OPPO Pad Mini is an 8.8-inch tablet weighing 282g and measuring 5.46mm in thickness. It features a 2.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, it packs an 8,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging. The tablet supports connectivity with iOS, Android and Windows devices through O+ Connect. It is compatible with the OPPO Pencil 3 Pro, which supports features such as Screen-Off Quick Notes, AI Smart Circle and Doodle to Art for writing and sketching.

OPPO Enco X4: The OPPO Enco X4 wireless earbuds feature a fourth-generation coaxial dual-driver system co-developed with Dynaudio, comprising an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6mm planar tweeter. They support LHDC lossless audio transmission, spatial audio, five Dynaudio Master Tuning presets and adaptive active noise cancellation. Other features include real-time translation across 24 languages, hands-free access to Google Gemini, AI Clear Call, sleep tracking and neck health monitoring. The earbuds offer dual-device connectivity, up to 53 hours of total battery life and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They are available in Aurora Violet and Glacier White.

OPPO 22.5W Power Bank: OPPO has introduced a 10,000mAh power bank with a built-in cable, measuring 15.9mm in thickness and weighing 185g. It supports 22.5W charging and can charge up to three devices simultaneously. The power bank uses UL94 V-0 flame-retardant material and has undergone drop testing by the company.

OPPO Find X10: Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9600M (3nm)

RAM: 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear cameras: 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 200MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 8,000mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

Operating system: ColorOS 17

Water and dust resistance: IP66, IP68 and IP69

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max: Specifications