Tech Wrap Dec 31: Apple Fitness+ update, POCO M8 5G, Samsung Brain Health

Apple has shared a teaser pointing to a major update for Apple Fitness+ planned for 2026. The brief video, posted on the official Apple Fitness+ Instagram account, hints that “something big” is in the works for next year, although the company has not disclosed any specific details so far.

POCO has confirmed the launch of the M8 5G smartphone in India on January 8. The company shared a teaser of the upcoming phone on X (formerly Twitter). As per POCO, the M8 5G will measure 7.35mm in thickness and weigh 178 grams. The teaser also reveals a square-shaped rear camera module placed at the centre and a curved display design.

Samsung may launch 'Brain Health' feature to detect early signs of dementia Samsung could soon introduce a new health-focused feature called “Brain Health”, aimed at identifying early signs of cognitive decline using data collected from smartphones and wearable devices. According to a report by Android Authority, citing South Korean publication Chosun Biz, the company is expected to announce the feature at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. WhatsApp Web may soon unify status and channels under new 'Updates' tab WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesign for WhatsApp Web that would combine status updates and channels under a single Updates tab. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the change is intended to provide WhatsApp Web users with a more streamlined and consistent way to access broadcast content from one place.

Google may soon roll out a redesigned 'Reading mode' for Android users Google is reportedly rolling out a refreshed Reading mode for Chrome on Android. According to 9To5Google, the update introduces Material 3 Expressive design elements, making simplified article views easier to access. While the layout and activation method have been updated, the core function of Reading mode remains the same. In Chrome, Reading mode reduces clutter on web pages and presents articles in a cleaner, more readable format. CES 2026: Lenovo may unveil Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered laptops OPPO may expand Find X9 line in India with compact X9s OPPO is expected to introduce a new smartphone in its flagship Find X9 series, the Find X9s. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone is expected to retain the compact flagship design of the Find X8s and will likely be powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500+ chipset. Lenovo is reportedly gearing up to reveal a new range of Windows laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite processors at CES 2026. A report by 9To5Google suggests that the lineup may include updated versions of the Yoga Slim and IdeaPad series, marking one of the first major commercial launches of Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon X platform.

Google Doodle today: Google celebrates festive countdown to 2026 in style New Year's Eve Google Doodle: Google marked the excitement of the final countdown with a special New Year's Eve 2025 Doodle as the world prepares to welcome 2026. The cheerful artwork, displayed on Google’s homepage in several regions, highlights the approach of a new year and symbolises the close of one chapter and the start of another. This Indian YouTube channel earned ₹38 cr through AI-generated videos A global study on AI-generated content on YouTube has revealed that the most-watched channel created entirely using artificial intelligence is based in India. The channel, called 'Bandar Apna Dost', is estimated to earn around $4.25 million annually, which is roughly ₹38 crore.