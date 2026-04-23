Microsoft reduces Xbox Game Pass prices across plans: Check new prices

Microsoft has announced that it is reducing the price of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription plans. The CEO of the Xbox division, Asha Sharma, posted on X that the Game Pass Ultimate has become too expensive for too many players, due to which the company is now reducing the price. However, there is a trade-off. From now onwards, upcoming Call of Duty titles will no longer join Game Pass Ultimate on day one. They will join this tier the following holiday after launch.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass: New prices

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate new price: Rs 1,089 per month

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate old price: Rs 1,389 per month

PC Game Pass new price: Rs 879 per month

PC Game Pass old price: Rs 939 per month

READ: OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s set to launch in India in May: What to expect Notably, the prices for the Xbox Game Pass Premium and the Xbox Game Pass Essential remain the same i.e. Rs 699 per month and Rs 499 per month, respectively.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass: Benefits

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to a library of over 400 games across PC, console and other supported devices, including new titles available from day one. The service also supports game streaming, allowing users to play without downloads, and bundles additional benefits such as Fortnite Crew, EA Play and Ubisoft+ Classics. Subscribers further get in-game perks and access to online multiplayer on consoles.

PC Game Pass provides access to a catalogue of over 300 PC games, including new releases available from day one. The subscription also includes EA Play, adding a selection of popular titles and trials, along with in-game perks across supported games.

Xbox’s partnership with Discord

Additionally, Sharma also posted that for years, Xbox and Discord have worked together to make it easier for players to connect, chat and play across devices. She added that they are teaming up again as they continue to “make Game Pass more flexible for our players.” Some users may start to see some code in the wild. Further information about how this partnership will proceed and what it will result in will be shared later.