Sony confirms one-time DRM check for digital purchases on PS5, PS4 consoles

Sony has clarified confusion around changes to digital rights management (DRM) on PlayStation consoles . Recent reports had suggested that PS5 and PS4 users would need to sign in every month to retain access to digitally purchased games. However, Sony Interactive Entertainment told GameSpot that digital purchases require only a one-time online verification to validate the game licence, with no recurring check-ins.

What led to the confusion

The speculation began after posts and videos suggested that Sony may have introduced stricter DRM rules for digital purchases. Channels such as Modded Warfare and Does It Play shared screenshots indicating that some newly purchased titles appeared to carry a 30-day usage window.

This led to concerns that users would need to connect to the internet monthly to revalidate their licences, raising the possibility of losing access during extended offline periods.

As users began testing the behaviour, a different pattern emerged. Some findings suggested the 30-day timer was linked to an initial validation step rather than a recurring requirement.

There was also speculation that the system could be tied to preventing misuse of digital refunds, while others suggested it may have been a bug. However, no official explanation was available at the time.

What Sony said

Addressing the speculation, a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson said there is no monthly DRM requirement for digital purchases on PS5 or PS4.

“Players can continue to access and play their purchased games as usual. A one-time online check is required to confirm the game’s licence, after which no further check-ins are required,” the spokesperson said.

What it means for users

The clarification confirms that an internet connection is required only once after purchasing a digital game to verify ownership.

After this initial step, users can access and play their games offline without interruption. However, newly purchased titles will not be playable offline until the first online verification is completed.