Nothing Phone 3: Android 16 closed beta trials set to kick off from August

Nothing has announced the beta program for its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 platform. In a post on its community forum, the company announced that owners of the Nothing Phone 3 can apply to join the first “Closed Beta” phase, which will run through August and early September.
Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, was initially unveiled earlier this month alongside the debut of the Nothing Phone 3. Nothing has yet to confirm when the stable version of the update will be made available.
Nothing Phone 3 - Android 16 Closed Beta program: Details
According to the company, the Android 16-based beta build of Nothing OS 4.0 will be limited to a select group of users and not released widely. Those interested in joining can submit their applications via Nothing’s website by 5 PM BST (9:30 PM IST) on August 3. Selected applicants will be contacted within a week of applying, and will receive onboarding instructions from the company.
Participants in the program will be required to share “some personal data” and provide ongoing feedback to Nothing’s development team. The company also cautioned that beta software may be unstable, and some features may not function as expected. It recommends users back up their data regularly before installing the beta.
The Closed Beta will be conducted through August and into early September, followed by the rollout of an Open Beta version sometime in September.
Nothing OS 4.0: What to expect
Nothing has kept most details under wraps but noted that the beta release of Nothing OS 4.0 will focus on integrating Android 16’s core features. Additionally, it will introduce “a more robust design system,” which the company says will lay the groundwork for a more unified user interface in future updates.