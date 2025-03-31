Monday, March 31, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 91,190

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 91,190

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 83,590

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 91,340.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 91,190 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,03,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 83,590.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 91,190.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 91,340.
 
   

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 83,590.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 83,740.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,03,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,12,900.
 
US gold climbed to an all-time high on Monday, as investors turned to the safe-haven asset on fears that US President Donald Trump's tariff plans would stoke inflation and a global trade war.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to $3,087.79 an ounce, as of 0016 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,097.36 earlier.
 
Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $34.20 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $982.10 and palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $972.96.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
                         

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

