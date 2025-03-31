Monday, March 31, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Will BSE, NSE be open or closed on March 31? Check here

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Will BSE, NSE be open or closed on March 31? Check here

Benchmark Indian equity indices closed the final trading session of FY25 in negative territory on Friday, March 28, 2025. The Sensex fell 191.51 points, or 0.25 per cent, settling at 77,414.92

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Stock Market News: Indian benchmark indices – Nifty50 and Sensex – will remain closed on March 31, 2025, in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.
 
Trading in other segments, including equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will also be suspended for the day.
 
Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the two major Islamic festivals. It marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwāl, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Since the Islamic calendar is lunar-based, Eid-ul-Fitr can occur in any season of the year.
 

Previous session highlights

 
Benchmark Indian equity indices closed the final trading session of FY25 in negative territory on Friday, March 28, 2025. The 30-share Sensex fell 191.51 points, or 0.25 per cent, settling at 77,414.92. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended the day lower at 23,519.35, down 72.60 points, or 0.31 per cent, from its previous close.
 
 
Broader market indices also ended in the red, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 losing 0.32 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Are Indian stock markets open today on Holi 2025, March 14? Find out here

trading

Stock Market Holiday: Is BSE, NSE open or closed on Holi 2025, March 14?

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Market Holiday: Is Indian stock market open on Maha Shivratri 2025, Feb 26?

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Delhi air remains 'moderate' for third day, AQI at 130 as temperature rises

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi sees pleasant weather; temperatures set to rise, AQI remains moderate

 
Despite the decline on Friday, both the Sensex and Nifty50 finished FY25 with gains of nearly 5 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices saw a growth of 5.4 per cent and 7.48 per cent, respectively, for the fiscal year.  ALSO READ | Eid-ul-Fitr today: From banks to markets, here's what's open, what's closed
 

What are stock market timings?

 
Indian stock market hours are from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday. A pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
 

Holiday calendar list 2025

 
According to the 2025 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, the stock markets will remain closed for a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.
 
In addition to the market closure on Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31 (Monday), trading will also be closed on Shri Mahavir Jayanti on April 10 (Thursday), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 (Monday), and Good Friday on April 18 (Friday).
 
Maharashtra Day, observed on May 1 (Thursday), will mark the end of the first half of the year’s market holidays.
 
In August, markets will remain closed for Independence Day (August 15, Friday) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday).
 
October will see several holidays, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on October 2 (Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan on October 21 (Tuesday), and Diwali-Balipratipada on October 22 (Wednesday).
 
In November, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev will be observed on November 5 (Wednesday), and the year will conclude with Christmas on December 25 (Thursday).

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Trading Holiday: Are stock markets closed on March 31 for Ramzan Eid?

Premiumsystematic investment plan, SIP, Mutual fund

SIP accounts: The 20% leak in the mutual fund bucket, shows data

Premiumhotel booking, hotel stocks, booking

Street signs: Belated farewell for Buch, investors check in to hotel stocks

Premiumpharma, medicine

Pharmaceutical growth cure lies in CDMOs' resilience to market ailments

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs invest ₹31k cr in equities in 6 sessions on strong valuations, macro

Topics : trading hours Trading Holidays share market stock market trading Indian equity returns Indian equities Indian equity markets BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Eid-ul-Fitr S&P BSE Sensex BSE NSE Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Share price BSE NSE equity NSE trading hours Nifty50 Indian stock market Holidays Public holidays

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

RR vs CSK LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon