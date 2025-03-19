Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung may include FE model in 2025's foldable smartphone lineup: Details

Samsung may include FE model in 2025's foldable smartphone lineup: Details

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July, however, the fan-edition, Galaxy Z Flip FE may take a few more months to see the light of the day

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is expected to launch a Fan Edition (FE) model for its foldable smartphone line-up this year. Apart from the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 smartphones, the South Korean technology giant may launch a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model. However, it is likely that the budget alternative to the flagship flip-style foldable model will launch later than the rest of the series, according to 9To5Google's report.
 
Samsung has an annual release cycle for a budget FE model of its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones and tablets. The company could opt for a similar approach for its foldable line-up, starting this year.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: What to expect

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event (Screenshot)

Samsung's maiden tri-fold phone could be 'Galaxy G Fold': What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung's maiden tri-fold to launch in 2025, Flip FE to tag along: Report

Flipkart Big Bachat Days sale

Flipkart 'Big Bachat Days' sale: Deals and offers on iPhones, Pixels, more

Tech recap 2024: Top foldable smartphones

Tech recap 2024: Top foldable smartphones from Google, Motorola, Vivo, more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition to feature flagship Exynos chip: Report

 
According to a report, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to launch a few months after the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The primary reason for the delay is said to be the Exynos 2500 chipset. As per The Bell, Samsung's Exynos division is experiencing development delays with the Exynos 2500, which was initially rumoured to power the Flip 7. Due to these setbacks, Samsung has reportedly decided to exclude the Exynos 2500 from the Flip 7 and instead use it in the FE version, which is expected to be introduced later in the year. This timeline adjustment would allow the company more time to refine the chipset.
 
Based on previous launch cycles, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to take place in July. Given this schedule, the FE variant may be introduced toward the end of the year.
 
As a budget-friendly alternative, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could come with cost-saving measures such as a lower storage variant, reduced RAM, and a smaller cover display compared to the standard model. Additionally, the FE edition may feature a less advanced camera system to maintain a competitive price point.

More From This Section

OPPO F29 5G Series

OPPO F29 5G series to debut in India on March 20: Know what to expect

Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series 2025

Soon, Qualcomm Snapdragon G series will power handheld gaming devices

New Google Gemini features (Image: Google)

Google enhances Gemini with canvas, audio overview features: Check details

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 series available for pre-booking in India: Pricing, offers, more

iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here

Topics : Samsung Samsung foldable phone Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon