Nintendo Direct: Here are all new games coming to Switch, Switch 2 consoles

The Nintendo Direct event showcased a wide array of games heading to Nintendo's handheld gaming consoles. Many games are scheduled to launch on June 5, coinciding with the release of the new Nintendo Switch 2 console. These include Mario Kart World, enhanced versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and new chapters in Toby Fox’s Deltarune.
Several other games are planned for release later this year, such as the new Donkey Kong, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Given the Switch 2's backwards compatibility with many Switch 1 games, users will be able to enjoy their existing Switch game library, including titles that will receive updates for the Switch 2.
Here is a list of games that were announced at the Nintendo Direct event:
Nintendo Switch 2: Exclusive titles
- Mario Kart World - Launching on June 5
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour - Launching on June 5
- Survival Kids - Launching on June 5
- Donkey Kong Bananza - Launching on July 17
- Drag x Drive - Launching in Summer 2025
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Launching in Winter 2025
- Kirby Air Riders - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)
- The Duskbloods - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2026)
Other games Nintendo announced
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer - Launching on June 5
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster - Launching on June 5
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - Launching on June 5
- Deltarune (includes chapters 1, 2, 3, and 4) - Launching on June 5
- Fast Fusion - Launching on June 5
- Fortnite - Launching on June 5
- Hitman World of Assassination (Signature Edition) - Launching on June 5
- Hogwarts Legacy - Launching on June 5
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - Launching on June 5
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition - Launching on June 5
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S - Launching on June 5
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Launching on June 5
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Launching on June 5
- Split Fiction - Launching on June 5
- Street Fighter 6 - Launching on June 5
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Launching on June 5
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Launching on June 5
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
- Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - Launching on June 19
- Tamagotchi Plaza (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Launching on June 27
- Shadow Labyrinth (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Launching on July 18
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV) - Launching on July 24
- No Sleep For Nakame Date – From AI: The Somnium Files - Launching on July 25
- Wild Hearts S - Launching on July 25
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Launching on August 27
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World) - Launching on August 28
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion - Launching on September 5
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Launching in Summer 2025
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion - Launching in 2025
- Witchbrook - Launching in 2025
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Launching in Late 2025
- Borderlands 4 - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)
- Elden Ring Tarnished Edition - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)
- Goodnight Universe - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)
- Professor Layton and The New World of Steam - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)
- Reanimal - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)
- Star Wars Outlaws - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)
- Two Point Museum - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)
- Enter the Gungeon 2 - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2026)
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2026)
- EA Sports FC - Launch date yet to be announced
- EA Sports Madden NFL - Launch date yet to be announced
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - Launch date yet to be announced
- Hades II - Launch date yet to be announced
- Human Fall Flat 2 - Launch date yet to be announced
- NBA 2K25 - Launch date yet to be announced
- Project 007 - Launch date yet to be announced
- WWE 2K - Launch date yet to be announced