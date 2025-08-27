Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp for Android tests passkeys for on-device backup encryption: Report

WhatsApp for Android tests passkeys for on-device backup encryption: Report

WhatsApp's beta for Android adds a passkey feature to let users secure on-device backups with passkeys, stored in password managers and verified via biometrics

WhatsApp's Passkey security

WhatsApp's Passkey security (Image: WABetainfo)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is evaluating passkeys integration to encrypt on-device data backups on Android devices. According to the platform update tracker WABetainfo, the passkey integration will allow users to encrypt their backups taken on-device with a passkey, providing a more secure and convenient way to protect conversations and media. Passkeys add an extra security layer, keeping encrypted files safe while making authorised access easier.
 
The feature is currently available to select beta testers and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s Passkey security: How it works

As per the report,  the passkey option adds an extra layer of protection for backup data. Unlike traditional passwords, passkeys are securely stored in the user’s password manager and automatically accessible on trusted devices linked to the same account. This eliminates the need to memorise or manually manage long passwords, while maintaining strong encryption.
 
 
It is to be noted that the passkey for encrypted backups is separate from the passkey used to access the WhatsApp app itself. This separation ensures that each layer of security remains independent, with multiple passkeys available for different features if needed.

Also Read

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let users set reminders to revisit messages: What's new

WhatsApp

'Quick Recap' will let WhatsApp users scan unread chats in seconds: Details

Private Processing for WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will offer AI-powered summaries of unread messages: Details

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let you hide your phone number behind a username

Private Processing for WhatsApp

WhatsApp's AI requests to be processed on cloud using private compute: Meta

 
Previously, WhatsApp users could encrypt backups with a custom password or a 64-digit encryption key. While effective, this approach required remembering or safely storing the password. Many users reported losing access to backups after forgetting their passwords. With passkeys, authentication is handled automatically via Android APIs and integrated password managers. Users can confirm their identity using familiar methods, including fingerprints, facial recognition, or device PINs, making backup restoration faster and more secure.
 
The passkey system also supports seamless device transitions. While switching to a new Android device, users can restore encrypted backups as long as the same password manager is used, without manually entering complex passwords. This ensures encryption remains intact while simplifying the setup process. 
 
What are passkeys
 
Passkeys are a modern alternative to traditional passwords, allowing users to authenticate using biometrics like fingerprints or facial recognition, or a device PIN. They work with two components: one stored on the website’s server and the other on the user’s device. Even if the server is compromised, an attacker would still need the device to gain access, making passkeys highly secure. As a result, passkeys are resistant to phishing and provide a more secure authentication method that works across devices supporting biometric or PIN-based logins.

More From This Section

YouTube's 'Hype' is global

YouTube expands 'Hype' to 39 countries: What is it, how it works, and more

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 to debut in 2025, India launch tipped for early 2026: Report

Apple Awe dropping event on September 9: iPhone 17 series expected

iPhone 17 series: Apple schedules 'Awe dropping' event for September 9

Apple devices that could be discontinued after the iPhone 17 series launch

Apple may discontinue these devices after iPhone 17 launch: Check full list

Google Translate (Image: Google)

Google Translate picks features from Duolingo to become your language coach

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp privacy whatsapp How to protect passwords Password

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon