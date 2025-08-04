Monday, August 04, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Roblox's Grow a Garden sets record: Breaking down the success of idle games

Roblox's Grow a Garden sets record: Breaking down the success of idle games

Grow a Garden has broken global concurrency records within months of launch. Here's a breakdown of how idle games are topping the charts now

Roblox Grow a Garden idle games

Roblox's Grow a Garden (Image: Roblox)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Roblox game titled “Grow a Garden” has recently been making headlines for all the right reasons. For a long time, action-packed or strategy and shooting games have dominated the gaming community, but this time, a farming simulator game has reportedly shattered records. According to a Fortune report, Grow a Garden has claimed the top spot for having the most concurrent players of any game in history. Here’s a breakdown of the success of the recently launched game.

What is Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden is a free-to-play farming simulation game on Roblox, launched in March 2025. In the game, players start with a small plot and basic crops, using in-game currency called Sheckles to plant, harvest, and expand their gardens. 
 
 
The game quickly became viral between May and June, after setting a record with over 21 million concurrent players, surpassing even Fortnite's all-time peak, as reported by The Economic Times.

What might have led to its success

The charm of Grow a Garden lies in its idle gameplay mechanics: crops continue growing even while you're offline, encouraging steady progress without constant attention. As you advance, you unlock dozens of crop types, pet companions that boost growth, and mutations that dramatically increase crop value. This, in a way, is akin to Plants Vs Zombies. Due to its simple mechanics, engaging and strategic gameplay, Plants Vs Zombies bagged the "Strategy Game of the Year" award at the Golden Joystick Awards. Now, Grow a Garden, though a bit different, might be headed on the path to bag a series of awards.
 
Another possible reason for Grow a Garden’s success might be that the game also features regular events, like “Working Bees,” “Summer Update,” and other seasonal challenges where players can earn limited-time items and rare mutations by participating in dynamic activities. These events might be helping to maintain engagement in the community.

Also Read

PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 6 may offer major performance boost over PS5, Pro consoles

BGMI

BGMI releases August 4 redeem codes: How to win 'Cobalt Storm Backpack'

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 4 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Fortnite, Epic Games Store may return to Android through Google Play Store

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 1 come with 'Pink Gilded Emerald': How to use

 
Furthermore, Grow a Garden stands out for its creator economy model, built by a 16-year-old developer and later partially acquired by Splitting Point Studios. 
According to Business Insider, the 16-year-old who created the game in just days has remained anonymous. According to an interview in a gaming newsletter with Roblox developer and the founder of Splitting Point Studios, Janzen "Jandel" Madsen, Grow a Garden was initially created by the teen who built it in a few days. Then Madsen acquired part of the game to build it out with a team of developers.
 
Under Madsen’s guidance, the Splitting Point Studios organised live updates, community events, and live-ops strategies that helped Grow a Garden skyrocket to over 21 million concurrent users, surpassing records previously held by Fortnite.
 
Madsen has also created or co-led development on several other top Roblox titles, including popular experiences like Wacky Wizards, Field Trip Z, Bed Wars, and Jandel's Road Trip.

Idle simulator games are making a mark

Grow a Garden is one of many games that have recently acquired a large user base. Other games, such as Idle Miner Tycoon, Idle Lumber: Business Empire, Idle Farming Empire, Prison Empire Tycoon, and other games have been downloaded by millions of users. As per Google Play Store, Idle Miner Tycoon alone has been downloaded more than 100 million times. 
 
Such games do not engage in combat, shooting, or action but yet they are able to engage gamers. They feature very simple mechanics, behind-the-scenes functionality so that you do not have to keep the game open for hours to be able to collect in-game rewards, calming music, and more. When all these come together, then, as per the data, it seems like the recipe of a hit game is created. 
 
One of the best things to have emerged from the current times and trends is the removal of barriers in the world of game creation. With Roblox in place, anyone can sign up and create a game that others can play simply by choosing it from Roblox’s catalogue. Leading games like Fortnite and PUBG are also trying to capitalise on the user-generated content. 

What is Roblox

Roblox is an online platform that lets users create, share, and play games developed by other users. Unlike traditional video games, Roblox is not a single game but a vast ecosystem where millions of user-generated experiences exist across genres like racing, adventure, role-playing, and simulation. These games are built using Roblox Studio, a free development tool that allows creators to design environments, code mechanics, and monetise their content.
 
Roblox also functions as a social hub, allowing players to interact through chat, join friends in games, and customise avatars with clothing and accessories purchased using Robux, the platform’s virtual currency. Its accessibility on PC, mobile, Xbox, and even VR devices, along with a large and active community, makes Roblox more popular among younger audiences.

More From This Section

Call recording with Truecaller

Soon, Truecaller to shut down call recording feature on iPhone app: Details

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)

Pixel 10 series: Google promises exclusive offer to India store subscribers

Google Gemini 2.5 Deep Think

Google enables 'Deep Think' mode in Gemini: What is it, how it works, more

apple, apple logo

Apple's answer to ChatGPT-like AI search experience is in the works: Report

Microsoft Windows 11 SE

Windows 11 SE: Microsoft sets 2026 expiry date on its ChromeOS competitor

Topics : Gaming online gaming online games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon